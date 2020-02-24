The Goodchild Shield stays in Bundaberg for another season

CRICKET: If there was any doubt about who is the best side in Wide Bay cricket right now in seniors then Bundaberg ended it on Sunday.

But not in the way they wanted.

Bundaberg retained the Goodchild Shield but the side didn’t do it during the final against Gympie.

The Rum City was on track to win the match at Salter Oval before rain impacted the final.

Bundaberg started well, bowling Gympie out for 103 after the opposition batted first.

Bundaberg was 0/42 after 14.4 overs when rained prevented another ball from being bowled.

In the Goodchild Shield, 15 overs in each inning constitutes a game, which didn’t happen in the contest.

The Bundaberg Cricket team celebrate winning the Goodchild Shield on Sunday.

The result was decided on who finished higher in the regular season, which Bundaberg won after finishing on top with three wins from three.

“It’s not the way we wanted to end it,” Bundaberg captain Chris Duff said.

“We were pretty confident of chasing their total.”

“Anything under 150 we are always confident of chasing.”

Even if the two deliveries were bowled to determine a winner, Bundaberg would have come out on top under Duckworth Lewis.

The tournament highlighted how strong Bundy cricket is right now.

Bundy did not lose a game all throughout the Shield and importantly there wasn’t just one or two players who contributed.

“We’ve used 20 players over the three games,” Duff said.

“And it’s not been just the strongest side out.

“It’s good to see our squad and all people performing.”

Duff said it was better with young players involved, which

boded well for the future of the sport going forward and Bundy continuing to stay at the top in the competition.

Bundaberg’s win is the second straight for the region after winning the competition in 2017.

The competition wasn’t held in the 2018/2019 season.

The success in recent years came after Bundaberg failed to win it in the previous eight years.

Bundaberg will now look to retain it for a third straight year next season.

The format, the structure of the competition and the teams involved will be determined at a later date.

