Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Travel

The Ghan back on track after five month COVID absence

by NATASHA EMECK
31st Aug 2020 7:07 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A HUNDRED passengers hopped aboard The Ghan for the train's grand return to the Territory after a five month-long absence due to COVID-19.

The Ghan hasn't operated since March due to border closures and Sunday marked an end to the longest break in operations in the trains's 91-year history.

MORE TOURISM NEWS

Planned return of the Ghan good news for NT tourism

The NT's tourism sector has revealed it is 'feeling the impact' of WA and Tasmania's border closures

New NT Tourism campaign features NT News masthead

The Ghan left the Adelaide terminal at midday, stopping at Manguri, Alice Springs and Katherine before arriving in Darwin later this week.

 

The famous Ghan train travelling from Adelaide to Darwin through the Red Centre.
The famous Ghan train travelling from Adelaide to Darwin through the Red Centre.

 

A Journey Beyond Rail Expeditions spokesman said strict measures are still in place including temperature checks, scheduled meal times and limited access to communal areas.

"We've scaled things down a little bit to help our guests JourneySafe with peace of mind and confidence," he said.

"We have almost 100 guests across 21 carriages."

Originally published as The Ghan's is back on track today after five month COVID absence

More Stories

Show More
northern territory rail the ghan travel

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DOPE LOOKOUT: How young crim helped stepdad in dealing

        Premium Content DOPE LOOKOUT: How young crim helped stepdad in dealing

        News JUDGE: “I hope that your involvement with this has helped you understand that being involved with illegal drugs at all is just a bad idea.”

        Instagram expert to hold workshop for Bundy businesswomen

        Premium Content Instagram expert to hold workshop for Bundy businesswomen

        Business WHEN country wedding photographer Edwina Robertson found herself without as much...

        Police confirm death of North Bundy man in crash

        Premium Content Police confirm death of North Bundy man in crash

        News The rider of the motorbike was pronounced dead at the scene

        Grim warning: COVID infected spent 101 days in community

        Premium Content Grim warning: COVID infected spent 101 days in community

        News Brisbane’s COVID-19 cluster not completely contained

        • 31st Aug 2020 6:53 AM