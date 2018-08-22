Menu
CUTTING EDGE: Rex Silver of The Garage Barber Shop
News

Gladstone's Garage Barber Shop picked for industry video

Gregory Bray
by
21st Aug 2018 4:30 AM

LAST week Gladstone's Rex Silver was flown to Sydney to to make tutorial videos for the barbering industry.

The owner of The Garage Barber Shop and his Bundaberg store manager Jess Smoothy were invited to take part in filming which was organised by the Milkman Grooming Co.

"It was such an honour to be chosen," Mr Silver said.

"In their words, they'd chosen the best barbers in Australia to share their expertise on beard grooming and the art of cut-throat shaving.

"Jess and I were the only barbers from outside a major city to take part."

Over three days the pair worked on over a dozen models, sculpting and grooming different types of beards.

"It was basically what we do everyday in our shops," he said.

"We were advising them through the growing process from short to long beards.

"As well as addressing problems some guys have with patchiness and suggesting shapes to get that full beard look."

 

SHARP LOOK: image of beard work from The Garage Barbershop Nina K Photography

Mr Silver said he had presented on-stage in front of audiences before, but working in front of a camera was an altogether different experience.

"We had to do a full presentation of what we were doing and explaining it step by step at each stage," he said.

"They had cameras from different angles and a GoPro right above us to shoot straight down at the guys leaning back in the barber chair to capture all the action."

The Milkman Grooming Co. will place the completed video tutorials on You-tube to be used by the barbering industry.

"To be recognised like this on a national level and to be able to share our knowledge and skills is quite humbling," Mr Silver said.

"I just want to praise my amazing staff on the level of work they're doing.

"They're dedicated to the craft and always looking at ways to improve.

"To be able share our knowledge and skills with the rest of the industry is a great achievement."

 

SHARP LOOK: image of beard work from The Garage Barbershop Photo: Nina K Photography Nina K Photography

Mr Silver said it was a great time to be in the hairdressing industry.

"Cutting hair is one thing, but grooming, shaping and sculpting beards is an exciting area."

beard shave better business garage barbershop grooming hairdressing styling
Gladstone Observer

