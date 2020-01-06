The future is bright for Queensland schools

Schools around Queensland are set to turn energy efficient with the next round of solar panels ready to be installed this month.

Schools around Queensland are set to turn energy efficient with the next round of solar panels ready to be installed this month.

MORE Queensland state schools are set to benefit from the State Government's Advancing Clean Energy Schools program after ten thousand solar panels were installed last year.

2000 panels are planned to be installed throughout January, with 14 schools to be fully fit out by the end of the year.

Education Minister Grace Grace said the installation work was in full force over the holiday period.

"We're making great progress in making our state schools more energy efficient," she said.

"So far, 76 schools have received solar panels, with more on the way.

"Importantly, the rollout of the ACES program is expected to support 320 jobs and 58,000 hours of apprentice work."

Ms Grace said schools were some of the largest energy uses in the state, and the ACES program would help reduce these costs.

"This program is such a boost for our education system here in Queensland," she said.

"Not only are we going to save millions of dollars, we're also helping reduce our impact on the environment and support local jobs in the process.

"To date, almost 3000 kW of solar power is being generated from the installed panels across Queensland.

"The energy cost savings realised by this program when fully implemented is expected to be approximately $10 million per year."

Acacia Ridge State School, Aviation High, Bardon State School, Kedron State School and Wilston State School were among the Brisbane schools to have already had panels installed.

The program is expected to see around 34,000 solar panels installed by the end of this financial year.

Schools set to receive solar panels:

Alexandra Hills State School

Ascot State School

Ashgrove State School

Balmoral State High School

Coorparoo Secondary College

Coorparoo State School

Eagle Junction State School

Graceville State School

Ithaca Creek State School

Mabel Park State High School

Marshall Road State School

Milton State School

Moorooka State School

Morningside State School

Mount Cotton State School

Mount Warren Park State School

New Farm State School

Norman Park State School

Rainworth State School

Toowong State School

Wellers Hill State School

Whites Hill State College

Windsor State School

Wooloowin State School

Yeronga State High School