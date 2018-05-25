The future face of agriculture

THE experience of growing up on her parents' beef property at Brooweena, has instilled in a passion for working in the agricultural sector in Emily Rockemer.

This passion was a key factor in Ms Rockemer winning the inaugural 2018 Burnett Mary Regional Group Ltd (BMRG) Scholarship for students enrolled in Central Queensland University's Bachelor of Agriculture course in Bundaberg.

As BMRG's Chair Tony Ricciardi said BMRG managed a range of programs that support innovative farming practices throughout the Burnett Mary region.

"This scholarship reflects BMRG's commitment to the agricultural sector and supports a young person who shares this same commitment,” Mr Ricciardi said.

CQU's Associate Professor Simon White said that the course aimed to equip students with the knowledge and skills that are required in today's technology-driven agricultural sector.

"Emily is a standout student and CQU is delighted that BMRG has come on board to support our future agricultural professionals in this way,” Prof White said.

Ms Rockemer said the scholarship would help greatly in achieving her educational goals.

"My university commitments don't enable me to work full-time, so I work at the Biggenden and Gympie saleyards and my parents' property on weekends.” she says.

"This scholarship will help pay for accommodation and weekly travel to Bundaberg and make my study just that little bit easier.”

Looking to the future, Ms Rockemer sees herself in an agricultural extension role, providing practical assistance to farmers in maintaining their productivity and profitability.