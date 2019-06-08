THE FUN BULLS: Girls can not wait to play at home

HOPEFUL: The Wide Bay Bulls under-16 players Jess Vaggs and Tasma Davies (front), Hannah Mountford, Tea Wright, Chelsie Oliver and Sarah Macdonald (back) are ready to shine at home.

HOPEFUL: The Wide Bay Bulls under-16 players Jess Vaggs and Tasma Davies (front), Hannah Mountford, Tea Wright, Chelsie Oliver and Sarah Macdonald (back) are ready to shine at home. Mike Knott BUN050619LEA1

LEAGUE: Win, lose or draw, Bundaberg's Jessica Vaggs cannot wait for this weekend.

Vaggs is one of a handful of Bundaberg players representing the Wide Bay Bulls in under-16 at the 47th Battalion, which is being held at Salter Oval today and tomorrow.

The teenager was picked after impressing for Bundaberg at an earlier tournament in South Burnett.

But while others are out there to win and dominate the situation, it is a bit different for Vaggs.

"I'm excited for the game in general, learning more about it,” she said.

"Hopefully, I get to know the game a bit more.

"It's going to be such a good weekend, it's going to be a lot of fun.”

It's Vaggs' last year as well in the Wide Bay Bulls after playing a couple of years ago but not in under-16.

"(I want to) make some good tackles,” she said.

"Do some more plays, get in there a bit more.”

She'll play second row and is confident of the sides doing well.

They play the Mustangs from Toowoomba and the Central Queensland Capras today before battling the Sunshine Coast Falcons tomorrow.

The team with the most wins takes out the contest with players also vying for Central Crows selection for the state titles later this year.

"We've trained well,” she said.

"We all get along, so hopefully we do well.”

Vaggs will play at second row in the team with her teammate Tasma Davies in the halves.

Davies said last year taught her a lot about what to expect this year.

"The competition last year was really competitive, the girls put in a lot of effort,” she said.

"It went all right, team communication was the main thing.”

Davies said the pressure would be on the team but hoped the girls stood tall.

"You feel like you have to impress a lot of people (with it at home),” she said.

"But we just have to play how we normally play.

"Be confident, don't get scared.”

Davies said she didn't think she was much of a leader but wanted to play her role through the middle.

"(The squad) is the best one we've had for a while,” she said.

"We bonded heaps at the camp recently.

"Playing as a team will be the main thing.”

They start playing at 10.30am today.

There is more on the other sides to the right and below.