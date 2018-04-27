The four Coast suburbs you want to buy in now

The Sunshine Coast has been labelled the state's new property hot spot.

The Sunshine Coast has been labelled the state's new property hot spot. BrianAJackson

THE Sunshine Coast has been singled out as the new real estate hotspot with four suburbs topping a list Queensland's boom areas.

Experts predict Sunshine Coast real estate prices will skyrocket on the back of rising infrastructure spending, industry growth, jobs and lifestyle.

Analysis of the region's market growth over the past 12 months revealed 14 suburbs where housing achieved capital gains of 10 per cent or better with Buddina, Forest Glen, Meridan Plains and Noosa Heads all breaking the 13 per cent barrier.

Sunshine Coast Public University Hospital is being touted as one reason for the property boom. Chris Wardle

Property research company Hotspotting released their quarterly National Top 10 Best Buys report and named the Sunshine Coast as a real estate winner.

Hotspotting founder Terry Ryder said there were opportunities from Caloundra to Noosa.

"There are more growth suburbs on the Sunshine Coast than any other local government area in Australia," Mr Ryder said.

"It is becoming a well-rounded regional economy largely through infrastructure spending, some of which is creating new industries."

Mr Ryder said the Sunshine Coast University and the $2 billion University Hospital were game changers.

Amber Werchon Property sales agent Mark McGill added the Maroochydore CBD, airport and Highway upgrades, making a big five.

Mark McGill of Amber Werchon Property. Erle Levey

"We are certainly seeing a steady and sustained boom," the two-time REIQ salesperson of the year said.

"With the amount of construction going on and room for employment here, we still aren't building enough property.

"The fundamentals are there for it. The airport upgrades, Maroochydore CBD also help, even the Bruce Highway upgrades, money is being sunk in.

"Those suburbs are tightly held and putting upward pressure on prices."

Mr McGill wasn't surprised at how well Buddina, Meridan Plains and Forest Glen were doing.

Stewarts Property agent Tanya Murphy believes the boom will last until 2020.

Buddina Beach. @pagingfunmums

"Buddina is a hidden gem, not many seem to really know about it. But the people who live there now stay for 30 years and only move to downsize," Ms Murphy said.

"It is a stone's throw away from the beach, the hospital and medical hub, shopping, schools, everything you need.

"The hospital has a major impact on people moving to Buddina, the uni in some ways, but the beach and the hospital are the main factors.

"I think it will continue for a few years, boom till 2020 then it will be interesting to see.

"Short term it isn't slowing down at all. Everyone wants that beach lifestyle."