The force is with Bundy's new police liaison officer

NEW JOB: Dave Harris is encouraging people to have a chat and share their ideas with him.

THE force is with Bundaberg's newest police recruit.

Dave Harris has taken on the position of police liaison officer with the Bundaberg Patrol Group after spending the past eight years as a member of the Royal Australian Air Force.

Mr Harris is now an active member of the air force reservists, instructing on the Air Force Security basic course.

"Although there are challenging times ahead, I hope to help bridge the gap between members of the Queensland Police Service and members of the public,” he said.

"To help this happen I will be organising events around the area and everyone is welcome to take part.”

Mr Harris said he was keen to hear ideas from members of the public.

"You will be able to identify me by my yellow 'Police Liaison Officer' shoulder epaulettes,” he said.

"So if you see me, please feel free to come have a chat.”

