Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

The force is with Bundy's new police liaison officer

NEW JOB: Dave Harris is encouraging people to have a chat and share their ideas with him.
NEW JOB: Dave Harris is encouraging people to have a chat and share their ideas with him.

THE force is with Bundaberg's newest police recruit.

Dave Harris has taken on the position of police liaison officer with the Bundaberg Patrol Group after spending the past eight years as a member of the Royal Australian Air Force.

Mr Harris is now an active member of the air force reservists, instructing on the Air Force Security basic course.

"Although there are challenging times ahead, I hope to help bridge the gap between members of the Queensland Police Service and members of the public,” he said.

"To help this happen I will be organising events around the area and everyone is welcome to take part.”

Mr Harris said he was keen to hear ideas from members of the public.

"You will be able to identify me by my yellow 'Police Liaison Officer' shoulder epaulettes,” he said.

"So if you see me, please feel free to come have a chat.”

Click here for more information about police liaison officers.

Topics:  bundaberg queensland police service raaf royal australian air force

Bundaberg News Mail
Wet, wet, wet... 140mm falls in just four hours

Wet, wet, wet... 140mm falls in just four hours

MOORE Park Beach has copped a drenching as rain continues to fall on the seaside town.

Rain, rain to come again for another day in Bundy

Flossy N Azayliah's pic of Wednesday's storm rolling in.

Don't pack away your umbrella just yet

CAR CHASE: Police release images of two suspected fugitives

The white Toyota 86 sports coupe crashed in Maryborough.

Pair believed to have made it back to Brisbane area

Apple admits its products affected by global security flaw

The two security flaws have caused issues with almost all Apple devices

Local Partners