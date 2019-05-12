Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kate Moloney and the Vixens look like the team to beat. (AAP Image/Kelly Barnes)
Kate Moloney and the Vixens look like the team to beat. (AAP Image/Kelly Barnes)
Netball

Five things: What we learned from Round 3

by Greg Davis
12th May 2019 6:38 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT was another big weekend in the Suncorp Super Netball with some great performances and brilliant games. Greg Davis looks at the five things we learned from Round 3.

ROMELDA'S GOOD AT BOTH ENDS

1. Romelda Aiken is no one-trick pony.

The superstar Jamaican goalshooter was thrown into the goalkeeper position in the third term and provided the Firebirds with a genuine spark by changing Lightning shots and grabbing rebounds to help her side win the quarter.

PEACE IN OUR TIME

2. After a slow start to her Super Netball career, Lightning goalshooter Peace Proscovia has certainly found her feet in the past fortnight.

The Ugandan was unstoppable against the Firebirds. Wait until she gets settled in.

Peace Proscovia has found her feet at the Lightning. Picture: AAP Image/Josh Woning
Peace Proscovia has found her feet at the Lightning. Picture: AAP Image/Josh Woning

CAN LIGHTNING STRIKE THRICE?

3. The defending champion Lightning own the "The Battle of the Bruce".

Six times they have played the Firebirds in the Queensland derby and they have emerged with four wins and a draw.

Do not write-off their chances of a hat-trick of Super Netball titles.

The Lightning are every chance to do the threepeat. Picture: Chris Hyde/Getty Images
The Lightning are every chance to do the threepeat. Picture: Chris Hyde/Getty Images

INJURY SMASHES DEPTH

4. Injuries are killers. Take one established starting player out of any team and you've got trouble.

The Firebirds were a prime example with the late withdrawal of captain Gabi Simpson while the West Coast Fever have struggled without skipper Courtney Bruce.

Ten-player squads means there's not much depth.

 

Courtney Bruce watches a match from the sidelines. Picture: AAP Image/Gary Day
Courtney Bruce watches a match from the sidelines. Picture: AAP Image/Gary Day

VIXENS PROVING DOMINANT

5. The Melbourne Vixens are the team to beat. In three outings they have won by 12, 16 and 16.

The addition of Caitlin Thwaites at goalshooter has given them legitimate scoring firepower.

More Stories

firebirds lightning super netball swifts vixens
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    SIDE BY SIDE: Bingera and The Waves come together for Warrick

    premium_icon SIDE BY SIDE: Bingera and The Waves come together for...

    News ON AND off the field the Bingera and The Waves Football Clubs came together as one.

    Greyhounds enter new era with first TAB meeting

    premium_icon Greyhounds enter new era with first TAB meeting

    Sport It's a new era as Bundaberg head into TAB meetings

    10 beautiful Bundy mums: 'Why you mean the world to us'

    premium_icon 10 beautiful Bundy mums: 'Why you mean the world to us'

    Offbeat TODAY is a special day for mums across the Bundaberg region.