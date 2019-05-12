Five things: What we learned from Round 3

Kate Moloney and the Vixens look like the team to beat. (AAP Image/Kelly Barnes)

Kate Moloney and the Vixens look like the team to beat. (AAP Image/Kelly Barnes)

IT was another big weekend in the Suncorp Super Netball with some great performances and brilliant games. Greg Davis looks at the five things we learned from Round 3.

ROMELDA'S GOOD AT BOTH ENDS

1. Romelda Aiken is no one-trick pony.

The superstar Jamaican goalshooter was thrown into the goalkeeper position in the third term and provided the Firebirds with a genuine spark by changing Lightning shots and grabbing rebounds to help her side win the quarter.

PEACE IN OUR TIME

2. After a slow start to her Super Netball career, Lightning goalshooter Peace Proscovia has certainly found her feet in the past fortnight.

The Ugandan was unstoppable against the Firebirds. Wait until she gets settled in.

Peace Proscovia has found her feet at the Lightning. Picture: AAP Image/Josh Woning

CAN LIGHTNING STRIKE THRICE?

3. The defending champion Lightning own the "The Battle of the Bruce".

Six times they have played the Firebirds in the Queensland derby and they have emerged with four wins and a draw.

Do not write-off their chances of a hat-trick of Super Netball titles.

The Lightning are every chance to do the threepeat. Picture: Chris Hyde/Getty Images

INJURY SMASHES DEPTH

4. Injuries are killers. Take one established starting player out of any team and you've got trouble.

The Firebirds were a prime example with the late withdrawal of captain Gabi Simpson while the West Coast Fever have struggled without skipper Courtney Bruce.

Ten-player squads means there's not much depth.

Courtney Bruce watches a match from the sidelines. Picture: AAP Image/Gary Day

VIXENS PROVING DOMINANT

5. The Melbourne Vixens are the team to beat. In three outings they have won by 12, 16 and 16.

The addition of Caitlin Thwaites at goalshooter has given them legitimate scoring firepower.