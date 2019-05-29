The feared bikie, MAFS star and $20m ‘scam’

NOTORIOUS Gold Coast bikie enforcer Nick 'The Knife' Forbes is set to face court today charged over a $20 million 'boiler room' scam that has also embroiled a Married at First Sight star and a controversial former Glitter Strip cop.

Forbes, a one-time 'Terror Team' member of the Finks bikie gang which later became the Mongols, was yesterday extradited from South Australia after being released from jail where he'd served more than two years for his leading role in a violent bikie brawl at an Adelaide nightclub.

Nick 'The Knife' Forbes and former MAFS star Daniel Webb have both been charged with the same boiler room scam. Photo: Supplied

The magistrate who sentenced him over the 'disgusting' brawl said there was little hope Forbes would ever rehabilitate given his undying loyalty to the Mongols.

Forbes, 49, is one of Australia's most infamous bikies and was at the centre of the 2006 'Ballroom Blitz' on the Gold Coast where Finks and Hells Angels gang members traded bullets and blows at a kickboxing tournament in the ballroom of the five-star Royal Pines Resort.

Nick the Knife Forbes being extradited from South Australia.

Queensland detectives from the Organised Crime Gangs Group flew to SA to extradite Forbes in relation to a four-year investigation codenamed Operation Lima Violin.

He was led through Brisbane Airport in handcuffs after being flown in from Adelaide on a commercial Qantas flight.

Police allege Forbes was involved in a cold call investment scam which defrauded up to $20 million from investors.

More than 30 Gold Coast businesses were allegedly involved in the scam which allegedly operated on the Glitter Strip between 2012 and 2013.

A large number of people, including MAFS love rat Dan Webb, controversial former Gold Coast detective turned private eye Mick Featherstone and Broadbeach bikie brawl key figure Jason Trouchet, have also been charged.

Daniel Webb shot to fame on Married at First Sight when he married - and cheated on - Tamara Joy.

Forbes is expected to face Brisbane Magistrates Court today charged with fraud and money laundering.

"This arrest is testament to our unrelenting efforts to target those who seek to prey on the community," said Detective Inspector Larissa Miller, of the Organised Gangs Group.

"Our advice to the community is to remain vigilant at all times. Make sure you decide what happens with your hard-earned money, not the criminals."