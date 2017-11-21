The fast train that could get you to Brissy in 30 minutes

ON THE MOVE: An artist's impressions of the Hyperloop transit system

HOW does a quick trip from Bundaberg to Brisbane in less than half an hour sound?

If you're comfortable being propelled in a pod through metal vacuum sealed tubes at a cruising speed of more than 1000kmh, the future of high-speed travel could be right up your ally.

Ultraspeed, the Australia representative of the American-based Hyperloop One, is actively seeking financial backing for its ambitious plan in Australia.

Already engaging in talks with the Federal Government, director Steve Artis said they were also keen discuss the proposal with the winner of this weekend's Queensland election.

The company's Queensland leg involves a route from Sydney to Brisbane via Tamworth and Toowoomba, but Mr Artis hasn't ruled out extending the transport line as far north as Bundaberg or Rockhampton after the LNP promised $2.5 million for business case study for a transport network from the NSW border to Bundaberg.

Hyperloop's full-scale test loop in Nevada. Ultraspeed Australia

According to Ultraspeed Austrlaia's website the scale and impact of such a project would enhance accessibility, integration and connectivity while revolutionising the movement of containerised freight between major cities and regional centres.

Designed for both passenger and cargo transportation, the economic benefits for Bundaberg could be huge, but Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson has questioned how an LNP Government would pay for it.

"The cost of the project has been estimated at $80 billion,” she said.

"While the LNP have provided $2.5 million to the project, what will they do after that and how will they fund it?

"Will they sell the Bundaberg Port and will they once again cut more public servants?”

Bundaberg LNP candidate David Batt said its business case for the South East Queensland Very Fast Train network linking the Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast, Brisbane and up to Bundaberg would consider emerging technologies, such as the Hyperloop proposal.

"Under an LNP Government, the business case would look at how this project could tackle mounting congestion, housing affordability and the number of jobs it would provide for regional Queensland,” he said.

"If it stacks up, I believe this project could deliver great benefits for the Bundaberg region.”