The face behind our award-winning rums

BREAKING THE MOULD: Sarah Watson is the woman behind the world's best rum.

SARAH Watson wasn't the face I expected to be behind Bundaberg Rum's world award-winning premium blends.

The petite Scottish national with a warm smile is the liquid and innovation lead at Bundaberg Rum and responsible for the management of liquid development, maturation, blending and bulk dispatch at the distillery.

Call me sexist, but on my tour of the distillery to try out the Blend Your Own Rum Experience I had envisaged the head chemist of Australia's blokiest drink to be a bearded little old man dressed in a white lab coat.

How wrong I was.

Sarah has smashed the mould and along the way helped take Bundaberg Rum to new heights and markets.

Some successful innovations Sarah has led include the Master Distillers Small Batch Rum, voted World's Best Gold Rum at the 2016 World Rum Awards; the Master Distillers Small Batch Vintage Barrel, matured in 100-year-old port barrels; and the Master Distillers Blenders Edition 2015, crowned the World's Best Rum at the 2016 World Rum Awards.

TOURIST THING: The Blend Your Own Rum Experience. Craig Warhurst

Sarah and her team in the Barrel House have worked on ageing rums in different barrels.

Experimenting with old port, bourbon, sherry and charred barrels they have given the famous Bundy Rum a more refined flavour.

These are then blended to produce new award winning rums.

The innovation in blending has led to the Blend Your Own Rum Experience, a place rum enthusiasts can make their own unique flavour.

As a rum drinker, I loved the tour.

YUM RUM: Duncan Littler in the Blendatorium. Craig Warhurst

After learning about the rich history of Bundaberg Rum in the new museum with brand manager Duncan Little,r I was ushered in to the Blendatorium.

The Blendatorium (short for rum lover's paradise) was were I met Sarah, who taught me the craft of rum blending.

Sitting at bench surrounded by rum barrels I was instructed on how to blend a rum to suit my palate.

An hour and a half later, after making and tasting a myriad flavours, I had two personalised 700ml bottles of Palmie's Blend.

The great thing is Bundaberg Rum keeps your personal recipe on record and you can order more bottles.

The molasses used to make Bundaberg Rum is stored in massive vats at the distillery. Visitors who tour the facility are given a taste of the sugar refining by-product. Craig Warhurst

Talking to Sarah during the blend she said as a young girl growing up in Stirling Scotland she never thought she would be making rum.

After receiving her Bachelor of Science with Honours majoring in toxicology from Edinburgh Napier University, she travelled to Australia and completed a Masters of Science at the University of Sydney in 2007.

She then took an opportunity working as a chemist for the quality assurance team at Bundaberg Rum and built a passion for the intricacies of the blending process and later moved into the role of liquid scientist.

