The excitement never ends at Chipmunks

FUN HOUSE: Kids learn through play at Chipmunks Playland and Cafe.

A HUGE range of exciting things for children to try - check.

Air-conditioned comfort and a great range of refreshments and freshly made meals for parents and children - check.

All you need under the one roof to celebrate a birthday in true style - check.

Head into Chipmunks Playland and Cafe Bundaberg these school holidays.

Bundaberg franchisee Susanne Griffin said Chipmunks was the largest indoor children's adventure playground in the Wide Bay and catered to children aged 0-11.

"At Chipmunks we provide a safe, inviting, fun-filled environment that visitors of all ages will enjoy and remember for years to come,” she said.

"As well as providing a great place for children to play we also host children's birthday parties and private venue hire packages,” she said.

"At Chipmunks we believe fun is a philosophy and not reserved for special occasions.”

The beauty of Chipmunks is that it follows the active mind, active play philosophy so all exciting play structures are designed with both physical and intellectual play in mind.

"We love to encourage movement and imagination and have many play structures and activities dedicated to inspiring children 11 and under to explore active play.

"We believe every customer has the right to play in a clean, safe playground, and enjoy quality cafe food at an affordable price.

"Our practice has always been to provide services that deliver great value for money and bring a smile to all members of the family.”