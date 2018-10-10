Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Horses

The Everest’s defending champ Redzel jumping for joy

10th Oct 2018 10:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only
The inaugural winner of The Everest Redzel must’ve had a feeling about the barrier draw on Tuesday night. Picture: Jenny Evans
The inaugural winner of The Everest Redzel must’ve had a feeling about the barrier draw on Tuesday night. Picture: Jenny Evans

HE was an all-the-way winner of the inaugural running of The Everest last year and crack sprinter Redzel proved on Tuesday he can't wait to jump out of the barriers in Saturday's $13 million race.

Redzel drew the gun barrier one for the world's richest turf race at the barrier draw on the sails of the Sydney Opera House on Tuesday night.

The six-year-old, who will team up with last year's winning jockey Kerrin McEvoy, is looking to add the $6 million first prize to his already bulging $8.8 million career earnings in the 1200m Royal Randwick sprint.

Trainer Peter Snowden was delighted by the barrier draw for his horse in the big race.

"If you draw a soft gate you're there without doing much work but when you're out wide you have to do a bit of work to get across," he said, adding it was tough to pick a winner, but assured punters that Redzel is primed to match last year's scorching performance after a minor setback a few weeks ago.

FormGuide

Related Items

Show More
barrier draw horse racing horses redzel the everest

Top Stories

    Mark's mission to bring back the boombox

    premium_icon Mark's mission to bring back the boombox

    Offbeat THEY gained cult status in music videos during the 1980s, but one man is on a mission to ensure boomboxes aren't relegated to the history pages.

    Property market heading for recovery after vacancy rate drop

    premium_icon Property market heading for recovery after vacancy rate drop

    News Vacancy rates are down which means a recovery is on the way

    Property market tightens in the regions

    premium_icon Property market tightens in the regions

    Property Analyst Terry Ryder said the dropping vacancy rates were promising

    Win for women in construction as training subsidies open up

    premium_icon Win for women in construction as training subsidies open up

    News Eligibility changes to CSQ's Higher Level Skills program

    Local Partners