The event that stops the national highway

27th Jul 2017 4:53 PM
CELEBRATION OF CULTURE: The Childers Festival is on this weekend.
CELEBRATION OF CULTURE: The Childers Festival is on this weekend. PAUL BEUTEL

THE annual Childers Festival - the only event in Queensland that closes the Bruce Hwy - continues to attract tens of thousands of visitors to the thriving town.

The festival offers a wealth of things to do including more than 400 stalls lining the streets framed by heritage-listed and historic buildings.

Bundaberg Regional Council community services spokeswoman Judy Peters said the colour, smells, sounds and tastes of the festival were something that had to be experienced to be believed.

"An early sample of what the festival will deliver on its main day, Sunday July 30, can be sampled on the Saturday, July 29, with stage one running from 2pm until late and featuring many of the festival performers,” Cr Peters said.

"The main festival day is Sunday, July 30, from 9am to 3.30pm with the Bruce Hwy closed to accommodate the event.

AROUND THE WORLD: Performers will be roving throughout the festival.
AROUND THE WORLD: Performers will be roving throughout the festival.

"Myriad performers, artists and bands will perform on five stages and be complemented by some very entertaining and artistic roving acts.

"A highlight of the festival is always the opportunity to taste different cuisines from around the world with one dish of food simply never enough.

"Everything has been considered to cater to the festival patrons including all-day parking which is available at several locations including a designated disability area in Crescent Street via Lord Street.

While the Childers Festival is a pet-free event, on Sunday Red Collar Rescue will be at the Childers Showgrounds providing dog-minding services.

"There are also many activities and events in the days leading up to the event, such as the Isis Central Sugar Mill Cane Fire Tours (tomorrow),” Cr Peters said.

"This tour includes a visits to a cane farm, various stops around the mill, a traditional cane fire and a barbecue dinner.

STANDING TALL: Michelle Harris and Lauren Whitehouse amaze the crowds at last year&#39;s festival.
STANDING TALL: Michelle Harris and Lauren Whitehouse amaze the crowds at last year's festival. Paul Donaldson BUN310716FEST3

Cr Peters said she advised people wanting to experience the history and intrigue of Childers to catch one of the two historical coach tours on Saturday, or take part in a walking tour of the heritage-listed Paragon Theatre.

"The delightful Opera by the Lake set against the stunning backdrop of Lake Redbrook on Saturday afternoon will feature some of Opera Queensland finest artists in a special outdoor concert.

"Other activities include wine tours, activities at local wineries, fun-filled arts events and a production of Aladdin by the local high school.”

Click here for more information.

PROGRAM

Tomorrow

  • Isis Central Sugar Mill Cane Fire Tour

Saturday

  • Entertainment from 2pm-late
  • Opera by the Lake
  • Historical coach tours
  • Paragon Theatre tour

Sunday

  • 9am-3.30pm
  • 400 stalls lining the Bruce Hwy
  • Live entertainment on five stages
  • International food and roving performers
  • Red Collar Rescue dog-minding at Childers Showgrounds

SOLID PERFORMANCE: Daniel Hernandez impressed the crowds at last year&#39;s Childers Festival.
SOLID PERFORMANCE: Daniel Hernandez impressed the crowds at last year's Childers Festival. Paul Donaldson BUN310716FEST28
