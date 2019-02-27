The epic military museum you probably didn't know existed

WHILE it may look like any ordinary shed from the outside, within is an extraordinary military and memorabilia museum and the tireless work of Allan Baker OAM.

Mr Baker has always been interested in history and that interest has spanned into a collection 50,000-strong and growing.

In Ashby Lane, Childers, Mr Baker has a breathtaking display of military memorabilia and family pieces from across the globe.

He said it started with his father's history as a light horseman; Mr Baker collected his dad's spurs and the 800 letters his parents wrote to each other.

Allan Baker Military and Memorabilia Museum. Mike Knott BUN230119ALLAN3

Mr Baker said the letters showed his parents grow closer throughout the war and what started as a friendship saw them married in 1920.

And as of yesterday, there were about 50,150 pieces in the museum - most of which had been donated.

He said 89 per cent of what was in the collection was donated, not only from around Australia but worldwide.

From the moment you walk into the museum, there is memorabilia from the American Civil War to uniforms from the Afghanistan War, flags, newspaper clippings, helmets, photos, badges, a record player from the '30s and more from your toes to above your head.

Allan Baker Military and Memorabilia Museum. Mike Knott BUN230119ALLAN4

With unique items coming through the door frequently, Mr Baker said each item was checked and researched.

Nothing gets knocked back.

Mr Baker said people often don't have anyone to leave their belongings to and opt to donate them.

For the local collector, the motive behind his massive display and passion for preserving the past can be broken down to three words - Lest We Forget.

"We can never forget our men and women because they thought World War I, The Great War of Civilisation... was the war to end all wars and 20 years, nine months and 19 days and 18 hours afterwards, Adolf Hitler decided to invade Poland...,” Mr Baker said.

Allan Baker Military and Memorabilia Museum. Mike Knott BUN230119ALLAN5

"We've got to keep history because there's so much involved in history.”

He said a lot of inventions came from the war, the way they made things like planes, cars and tanks.

Mr Baker said he doesn't really have a favourite piece, he values them all; everyone's family went through a similar thing.

Happily established in Childers, Mr Baker not only has the visuals, but is a wealth of information himself for the history buffs looking for more information on the items within.

He said there wasn't any item he was hanging out for, rather he was happy to sit back and wait for them to turn up.

If you would like to check out the Military and Memorabilia Museum, it is open from 8.30-noon daily.

For more information visit their Facebook page or phone 4126 1545.