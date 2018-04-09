The eight words that inspired Toomey's gold medal

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 06: Tia-Clair Toomey of Australia celebrates her gold winning lift in the clean and jerk during the Women's Weightlifting 58kg on day two of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Carrara Sports and Leisure Centre on April 6, 2018 on the Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

WEIGHTLIFTING: Lift as if it was the last lift.

The eight words that propelled Tia-Clair Toomey to an historic Commonwealth Games gold medal, inspired by memory of the kind and genuine soul taken too soon.

Jade Dixson, Toomey's 17-year-old cousin, was killed in a horrific crash near Nambour on March 27.

Dixson was due to be in the crowd the night Toomey, the reigning world crossfit champion and world's fittest woman, competed in her first Commonwealth Games.

Toomey lifted a combined 201kg - 87kg in the snatch and 114kg in the clean and jerk - to beat Canadian Tali Darsigny by just 1kg and win the women's 58kg division.

With the gold medal sitting around her neck, Toomey revealed the words that inspired her enormous, final lift, effort.

"Because of that incident it made me realise life is so short and you can't take anything for granted," Toomey said.

"Lift as if it was the last lift, and that's how I went into everything."

With family in the crowd and unwavering support from green and gold clad supporters, Toomey relived what she described as the most "epic experiences" of her life.

"There was nothing quite like stepping out on that platform and hearing that crowd roar. I've never experienced something like that before," she said.

"Everyone cheering my name. I'd look out at the crowd and there were 'go Tia' banners everywhere, that was something really special.

"We had such a great battle, and I look at those other athletes and it was such an honour to be part of something that was so fierce and it will go down in my history books as one of the most epic experiences of my life."

Supporters almost blew the roof off the Carrara Sports Arena after her Games gold medal-winning lift, but it paled in comparison to the support at Gladstone.

Toomey reflected on the support she received the Central Queensland town, where she and husband Shane Orr run Crossfit Gladstone.

"The guys at Crossfit Gladstone, the gym my husband Shane and I own, they are amazing, they are the best," she said.

"They wore some sort of Tia shirt every training session to show their support. I just really love them guys.

"They've always been there to support, they're always cheering from back home, and every time I go into the gym they're always there to put a smile on my face.

"It was pretty incredible."