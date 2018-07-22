Big secret the royals won’t tell George

A photo of Prince George to mark his fifth birthday on Sunday, July 22.

EVERY parent wants to protect their children and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are no different.

That's why they've chosen to keep a pretty big secret from their son George as they want him to have as "normal" an upbringing as possible, according to The Sun.

He may only be just about to celebrate his fifth birthday, but Prince George has a very big future ahead of him.

The little boy is third in line to the throne after his dad Prince William and grandad Prince Charles.

It's this nugget of information that his parents have decided to keep from him for the time being - with William explaining there's "a time and a place" for such a revelation, reports the Mirror.

According to Catherine Mayer, who wrote the book Charles: The Heart of a King, Prince William really struggled with the magnitude of his future role when he was growing up.

Author Catherine Mayer has written that Prince William struggled with his future role. Picture: Leo Cackett

She told E! News in 2015: "With George they are trying to delay that moment of realisation and give him normality before they thrust this on him.

"But it will be, nevertheless, part of his upbringing both in terms of what he sees his parents and grandparents doing and probably quite soon a beginning of an understanding that he is in public life and what that means."

The book Charles: The Heart of a King reveals the secret William and Kate are keeping from their son. Picture: Supplied

Prince William has frequently been quoted as saying he and Kate are a "very normal" family behind closed doors.

In an interview he said: "There'll be a time and a place to bring George up and understand how he fits in, in the world.

"We are very normal."

He insisted that his children, George, Charlotte and baby Louis will grow up in a "real, living environment", not "behind palace walls".

However, with Prince George now attending school it may be tricky for his future job to remain under wraps.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have opted to send their first born to the rather posh south London school St Thomas's of Battersea.

This story first appeared in The Sun and is republished with permission.