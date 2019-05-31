The doctor will see you... in about three weeks

Bundaberg locals say they're waiting three weeks, on average, to see a doctor.

WHILE some locals say they can get an appointment in less than two hours, others have spoken out about the tremendous wait they face to see a GP in Bundaberg.

The community debate was sparked following a report in yesterday's NewsMail revealed that some Bundaberg residents are travelling as far as Childers to see a doctor within a suitable time frame.

Janice Waddington was just one of the locals who said a two to three week wait was the norm and she was disappointed in Bundaberg's medical system.

Many said three weeks was the average wait for an appointment.

"Yes, terrible in Bundy,” Shiree Greaves said.

"Have grandparents ill at the moment and my grandfather finds it easier to go to hospital than wait three weeks to get into a doctor about an infection.

"And what happened to a good old family doctor? You get to know your doctor, go to them for many years then they skip away to the city.”

Newcomers such as Glenda Clark face another problem - getting in to see a doctor at all.

"I moved to Bundy 10 months ago and have terrible trouble finding a doctor who would take new patients,” she said.

"Terrible shortage of doctors and specialists.”

Margaret Lye said a visitor to town faced a similar situation.

"A visitor to our home earlier this month was ill and wanted to see a doctor,” she said.

"She rang 13 surgeries around town and no one would give her an appointment.

"When she was eventually seen by a doctor who had treated her a few years ago. It is very frustrating when you need help and can't get it.”

Those who had doctors in Bundy but hadn't visited them often enough found themselves stuck, too.

Amanda Casey explained that she called her doctor to make an appointment, but because she had not been to the clinic enough, her file was deactivated.

"It's not my fault I don't get sick often enough,” she said.

Some locals admitted making the trip to Childers, saying they were pleased with the service they received in the nearby town.

Cristel Simmonds called for more nursing staff to help address the problem.

"It's a screwed system when you need to see your doctor for every single comment and check in,” she said.

"What happened to practice nurses that could help out more often than not?

"Emergency is sometimes your only option and you know full well you shouldn't be there... the system is to money hungry and not people focused.”