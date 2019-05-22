Menu
John Singleton and Bob Hawke with their partners after Bel Du Jour's Golden Slipper win in 2000. Picture: Dean Lewins/AAP
Rugby League

The day Bob Hawke got 'bounced' by NRL player at Rosehill

by Fox Sports staff writers
22nd May 2019 4:25 PM | Updated: 4:26 PM

MATTY Johns has recounted a hilarious story involving the late former Australian prime minister Bob Hawke.

It was at the 2000 Golden Slipper race day in Sydney where Matty, his brother Andrew, and fellow Knights player Ben Kennedy were invited to be guests in a trackside tent.

On their way to the tent, however, they were ushered into a different area by then-former prime minister Hawke, racing identity John Singleton and rugby league legend Tom Raudonikis.

Mr Hawke and Singleton owned a horse in the main event, eventual winner Belle de Jour, which the famous politician tipped the NRL players would win.

Kennedy, of course, loaded up on the horse.

"BK smashed it, as BK does, he doesn't do anything by halves," Matty revealed on his Fox League podcast.

"We're standing there watching the race ... Belle de Jour misses the jump by four lengths and you hear BK (groaning).

"It was like a racing miracle, as they turn for home at Rosehill the whole field just shifts and Belle de Jour gets the most amazing run you've ever seen, and it's about to swamp the field.

"You hear BK and he's screaming, and simultaneously you hear this woman yell out 'he's got the former prime minister!' ... I turned around and BK under one arm has Bob Hawke bouncing up and down."

