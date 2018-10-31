Dad’s $7.5m call while mowing the lawn

A man from North Sydney is $7.5 million richer after he won last night’s Oz Lotto draw.

A HARDWORKING dad from Allambie Heights was brought to tears after finding out he won $7.5 million from last night's Oz Lotto draw.

The emotional winner held one of two division one winning entries nationally in Oz Lotto draw 1289 - each division one winning entry takes home a $7.5 million prize.

The man from North Sydney was busy mowing the lawn and doing some gardening when he got the life-changing phone call from a NSW Lotteries official this morning.

"Gosh! Unbelievable," the man said.

"I don't know what to say. I'm in shock. I just can't believe it. It's a big amount."

He said normally he wins $20 or $40 and never dreamt of a win like this.

"I'm a bit emotional to be honest. Thanks for the best call of my life."

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, plans to spend the money on his children and an "early retirement might also be on the cards".

He bought his System 8 QuickPick entry at Allambie Heights Newsagency.

Owner Chang Xu said the outlet was celebrating selling its fourth major lottery winning ticket since July last year.

"Our last big win was a million-dollar division one prize in April this year," he told the Oz Lotto official.

"Oh mate, this is incredible.

"I guess we must be a lucky shop. We can't wait to do it again.

"Congratulations to our customer, we hope they enjoy their prize."

The winning numbers in Oz Lotto draw 1289 on Tuesday, October 30 were 8, 3, 31, 17, 14, 7 and 28. The supplementary numbers were 30 and 39.

The two division one winning entries in the draw were both from NSW.

In the 12 months to June 30, 2018, 18 Oz Lotto division one winning entries across the Lott's jurisdictions won more than $237 million.

During this time, the biggest individual division one Oz Lotto win was a $30 million prize won by a down-to-earth Hervey Bay dad.