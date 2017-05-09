24°
The curious case of the man who mapped our river

Crystal Jones
| 9th May 2017 3:39 PM
Bundaberg city wharf, below Campbell and Amos building, in September 1883. The ship, the Leichhardt, is about to land passengers ferried from the immigrant ship, Silhet, anchored at Burnett Heads. Photo: Bundaberg and District Historical Society
Bundaberg city wharf, below Campbell and Amos building, in September 1883. The ship, the Leichhardt, is about to land passengers ferried from the immigrant ship, Silhet, anchored at Burnett Heads. Photo: Bundaberg and District Historical Society

Information in this story is based off research and information in the 1988 James Charles Burnett Day lift-out, including that of local researcher Nev Rackemann.

 

MOST of us drive over the Burnett River at least a few times a week.

Some of us fish from it, and some of us just like to take in its beauty, but if you dive under the surface you'll find its fascinating history.

A special newspaper lift-out from Bundaberg's James Charles Burnett Discovery Day sheds some light on the river's past and the man who charted our main river.

The day was celebrated in Bundaberg after an idea grew from the Queensland Institute of Surveyors who felt the region's history needed more recognition.

Then chairman of the Burnett Discovery Day sub-committee, David Kirchner, shared some fascinating insights in the 1988 publication.

Perhaps most curious of all is the fact that Mr Burnett was buried, at the young age of 39, in what was Lang Park - the place where Suncorp Stadium now stands.

 

Sydney Belle, anchored in the Burnett River (North Bundaberg is in the background) in 1895. The men gathered on the vessel are Kanaka returnees about to leave for their island homes after a three-year engagement. The Sydney Belle is about where the traffic bridge now spans the river. Photo: Bundaberg and District Historical Society
Sydney Belle, anchored in the Burnett River (North Bundaberg is in the background) in 1895. The men gathered on the vessel are Kanaka returnees about to leave for their island homes after a three-year engagement. The Sydney Belle is about where the traffic bridge now spans the river. Photo: Bundaberg and District Historical Society

It is not known whether his remains were moved to another cemetery as many were.

Burnett was just 13 when was appointed a clerk in the Sydney Surveyor-General's Office on January 1, 1833.

Within nine years he would become the head of a new surveying office in Brisbane.

While still in his teens, he carried out surveying missions in rugged parts of the state.

 

The surveyor-general of lands in New South Wales, Lieutenant (RN) John Oxley, discovered the lower reaches of the Boyne River in 1823. The headwaters of this stream remained shrouded in mystery until the puzzle was solved by assistant-surveyor James Burnett in 1847.
The surveyor-general of lands in New South Wales, Lieutenant (RN) John Oxley, discovered the lower reaches of the Boyne River in 1823. The headwaters of this stream remained shrouded in mystery until the puzzle was solved by assistant-surveyor James Burnett in 1847.

Burnett would then be instructed to lead an expedition to trace the Great Dividing Range as far north as the Moreton Bay district.

In 1844, the 29-year-old was the only surveyor in Australia stationed north of Sydney and Burnett's missions were often carried out in severe weather and with simple rations.

There was no tinned food, cartridge ammunition, waterproof clothing, antibiotics or aspirin.

Rations usually consisted of ship's biscuits, flour, rice, dried peas, sugar, salt and gunpowder, which had to be kept dry to be effective.

 

The back cover of the 1988 publication, showing a now vintage Bundy Rum ad.
The back cover of the 1988 publication, showing a now vintage Bundy Rum ad.

In 1842, a squatter named Henry Stuart Russell, who had been friends with Burnett, spotted a river mouth.

Believing the river was part of the existing Central Queensland Boyne River, it was named as such in 1843 by Russell.

Questions were raised though as to whether it truly was the Boyne River flowing into Port Curtis, or an unknown stream.

In an attempt to solve the question, Burnett and two other surveyors were given the job of setting off to find out for themselves.

 

The cover of the special lift-out brought out in 1988.
The cover of the special lift-out brought out in 1988.

On March 31, 1947, Burnett and his men camped on what is now McCoy's Creek.

The following day, they moved down what they thought was the Boyne River until they were halted by what is known as Saltwater Creek.

It was then the expedition crew got their first sight of the scrub, swamp and mangroves that would become the future city of Bundaberg.

On his way back to Brisbane, Burnett carried out a detailed survey of the best possible route into "Boyne" country, but questions were starting to be raised in his mind about whether this was accurate.

Refusing to settle for not knowing, Burnett requested permission from Sydney to enter the mouth of the "Boyne" river by sea.

 

Steve McFarlane and Jan Walters inspect the plaque in Anzac Park that would be unveiled on Saturday by the Queensland president of the Institution of Surveyors, Mr Robin Skett, as part of the day's mardi gras activities.
Steve McFarlane and Jan Walters inspect the plaque in Anzac Park that would be unveiled on Saturday by the Queensland president of the Institution of Surveyors, Mr Robin Skett, as part of the day's mardi gras activities.

No approval came, so he set off regardless.

He gathered a party and left Brisbane in a 8.5 metre whaleboat and sailed on the open sea, braving the winter temperatures.

Reaching the mouth of the river by sea, Burnett proved it was an unknown stream.

It was then that Sydney officially recognised the newly discovered river was not the Boyne, although two Boyne rivers still exist.

On July 18, 1854, Burnett, who had been suffering poor health, died at his East Brisbane home on the banks of the Brisbane River.

While no photos of the surveyor have ever been found, the name Burnett lives on.

The James Charles Burnett Day was marked in Bundaberg with "an action packed day with singers, poets, bands, square dancers and a re-enactment of Burnett's arrival by whaleboat".

It coincided with Queensland's centenary celebrations.

