The curiosity that killed this cat

The stray cat which broke into Diane Styles bird cage and killed the mynas she was keeping to collect the bounty.

WHILE they might look like cute and cuddly house pets, feral cats are a biosecurity threat in Queensland.

Childers resident Diane Styles is not alone in her complaints about the number of feral cats roaming the streets of a night.

She has been doing her part to control pest and invasive species in her area but got more help than she was looking for.

Ms Styles wrote in to the NewsMail earlier in the week, stating that a large cat, presumed pregnant, had somehow got inside a bird cage and killed the birds she was keeping.

"There are a number of cats and dogs roaming around my area in Childers and frankly I am personally sick of them," Ms Styles said.

"The cats are also killing other native birds and pigeons as well as making dogs bark at night."

Ms Styles was attempting to catch myna birds in the cage she has kept for a couple of years.

"The mynas are a pest species around here in Childers," she said.

The species have been enough of a problem that a standing bounty of $2 per head is in effect, according to Ms Styles.

And while she may cash in on this bounty, she said she still treats the birds right and keeps them healthy until council can collect them.

"I look after the birds, I don't believe in cruelty to them," Ms Styles said.

And while the stray cat might have robbed her of $6, she noted that the abundance, lithe and cunning of the strays is having an impact on native bird populations.

"I'm finding pigeons with their heads bitten off," Ms Styles said, as well as finding nests knocked out of trees.

The impact on native wildlife from a seemingly innocuous pest could be greater than you realise.

This is probably why Ms Styles said council "disappeared" the stray cat, ensuring it will "no longer be roaming" and will never get the opportunity to cash in the $6 bounty.

The Department of Agriculture and Fisheries estimates that an adult male cat is required to consume between five and eight per cent of its body weight in prey per day to keep up with energy expenditure.

A female raising kittens requires 20 per cent.

Using these figures, a report from the DAF references a study showing that 375 feral cats living on Macquarie Island would consume 56,000 rabbits and 58,000 sea birds per year.

The feral cats could also act as a medium for the widespread distribution of rabies if it ever broke out in Australia, as well as acting as a carrier of toxoplasmosis, which is particularly harmful to marsupials according to Business Queensland.

And with female cats capable of reproducing at seven months of age, bearing litters of four kittens on average after a gestation period of 65 days, they aren't exactly a slow-growing pest.

Bundaberg Regional Council impounded 330 cats in the last financial year, a spokesperson for council said.

"It is the responsibility of cat owners to ensure their cat doesn't cause a nuisance to others and remains on their property," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said residents with stray cats on their property are entitled to catch or trap the cat, but said to call council for its removal.

"Every effort is made to return the cats to their owners and animal rehoming agencies are engaged to rehome the cats where possible," the spokesperson said.