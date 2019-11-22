The Crown has cast its next Queen

LESS than a week after the debut of the new Queen, Netflix drama The Crown has found the next monarch.

Imelda Staunton will take over the role of Queen Elizabeth for the fifth and sixth seasons of the expensive TV series, according to a report in The Daily Mail.

Staunton will replace Olivia Colman who plays the Queen in the current third season and the upcoming fourth season. Claire Foy originated the role as a young Elizabeth in the first and second seasons.

Imelda Staunton is known for her role as Dolores Umbridge in Harry Potter

The Oscar-nominated Staunton, 63, has had a long career on screen and on stage.

She's best known for Vera Drake, in which she played the title character, and in productions including Alice in Wonderland, Maleficent and the recent Downton Abbey movie.

But for a whole generation, Staunton is best known as the sadistic and pink-loving teacher Dolores Umbridge in the Harry Potter franchise.

The Crown debuted on Netflix in 2016 to wide acclaim. The series follows the tribulations of the British royal family from the time of Queen Elizabeth's marriage to Prince Philip. The current third season takes place from the mid-1960s to the late-1970s.

Season four is in production now and it will introduce the late Princess Diana as a character, who will be played by relative unknown lookalike Emma Corrin.

Olivia Colman stars as the Queen in the current season

Claire Foy won an Emmy for her turn as the Queen

The fourth season is expected to take it up until the mid-1980s. No casting news has been announced on Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York so it's possible the upcoming season won't cover that era.

Potential fifth and sixth seasons will likely feature the divorces of Charles and Diana, Andrew and Fergie, the burning of Windsor Castle and the death of Diana.

The Crown creator Peter Morgan has previously penned The Queen, starring Helen Mirren, which told the story of Diana's death in 1997 and the public uproar over the Queen's taciturn response.

Morgan has signed an overall deal to develop TV series and movies for Netflix.

The Crown seasons one to three is currently streaming on Netflix

