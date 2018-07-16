Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The woman was dragged from her car before being punched and having her car stolen, police allege. Picture: File photo/Thinkstock
The woman was dragged from her car before being punched and having her car stolen, police allege. Picture: File photo/Thinkstock
News

Woman dragged from car, punched

by Sophie Chirgwin
16th Jul 2018 7:24 AM

A WOMAN was dragged from her car and assaulted by another two women who then stole her vehicle in the early hours of this morning in Brisbane's southwest.

Police will alleged at about 2.10am, a 33-year-old woman from Mt Gravatt parked her car in the carpark at her workplace on College Avenue, Forest Lake.

Two women then approached her car and opened the door before assaulting the woman and dragging her from the car.

The woman was then punched in the face a number of times before the assailants fled in her car.

Police are looking for a female aged between 17-19-years-old described as caucasian with a slight build at about 168cm tall with short curly hair.

The second woman is believed to be in her early twenties, caucasian with a slight build also at about 168cm tall.

The victim was taken to Queen Elizabeth II Hospital for treatment to cuts and abrasions to her face.

Police are appealing for anyone with further information or relevant dashcam footage of the area at the time to contact them.

The stolen vehicle is a 2011 silver hybrid Toyota Camry with a Queensland registration 649SCQ.

Policelink: 131 444

Related Items

brisbane editors picks road rage

Top Stories

    'WE SHOULD WORRY': Bundy records most child crims in years

    premium_icon 'WE SHOULD WORRY': Bundy records most child crims in years

    Crime TWELVE per cent of criminal charges in Bundaberg are against children.

    Dad of 3-year-old stores meth chemicals for friend at home

    premium_icon Dad of 3-year-old stores meth chemicals for friend at home

    Crime Joel Nathan Blasco jailed on five drug charges

    Dog's horrible ordeal after swallowing fish hook

    premium_icon Dog's horrible ordeal after swallowing fish hook

    News Captain's owners are asking fishermen to be mindful with their waste

    Local Partners