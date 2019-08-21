Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DAIRY FARMERS: Chez and Del Priebbenow are still smiling, despite hard times.
DAIRY FARMERS: Chez and Del Priebbenow are still smiling, despite hard times. Tessa Flemming
Rural

'The cost is killing us': Dire warning from dairy farmers

Tessa Flemming
by
21st Aug 2019 11:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER 57 years in the dairy industry, Greenmount farmers Chez and Del Priebbenow are warning supermarkets to act soon, for the sake of producers.

Struggling in the 'worst and most widespread drought ever', Mrs Priebbenow said those in the city and in charge of the chains were oblivious to the pain the industry was going through at the moment.

She called for supermarkets to give more money back to farmers.

"We have cows dropping all the time," she said.

"We feel dejected, those in the city just don't understand the hardships and the hard work it takes to get the food they sit down and eat."

Mrs Preibbenow said she was doubtful the recent price hike on milk was likely to end up in the hands of those who needed it most.

"The increase eight years ago saw a dramatic effect but the one earlier this year did little," she said.

"Out of 10c, we get 1.4c.

"Their end is just going up and up and ours is dropping."

Unable to source feed even from across the border given the scope of the drought, Mr Preibbenow said supermarkets were playing a dangerous game.

"Everyone is hurting. The cost is killing us," he said.

"I fear for the future of farmers."

chez preibbbenow del preibbenow greenmount norco pig and calf warwick
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    Plane to see why Shanyn wants to earn her wings

    premium_icon Plane to see why Shanyn wants to earn her wings

    Community AN INNES Park woman is close to finishing her degree. She shares stories about her inspirations.

    • 21st Aug 2019 1:24 PM
    Police charge man, 63, after drug bust

    premium_icon Police charge man, 63, after drug bust

    Crime Man charged after police search Moore Park Beach home

    Why police allege hatchback driver caused truck crash

    premium_icon Why police allege hatchback driver caused truck crash

    News The crash happened this morning about 7.20am

    • 21st Aug 2019 1:31 PM