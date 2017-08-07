The cold drip coffee locals can't get enough of

A LATE-NIGHT recipe experiment in which he tested the notion of what coffee does, could and should taste like has led Phil Cavanagh into business.

EXP, the newest coffee business to hit the Bundaberg market is thriving, just four months after its humble beginnings.

Mr Cavanagh said coffee had the power to bring people together and that was just one of the reasons why he enjoyed brewing it.

Coffee's other power is the experience. Mr Cavanagh, 28, said life was about experiences, shaping the way we feel, react and relate.

For those who are new to cold brewed coffee,the process involves triple filtering coffee at room temperature for 24 hours.

This technique helps manipulate brewing variables - time, pressure, temperature and grind size, Mr Cavanagh said.

"We have produced a daily coffee that contains 60% less acidity than espresso,” he said.

"This allows you to enjoy a smooth, naturally sweeter brew that also lets you cut out the sugars and syrups that you only ever added to balance the bitterness.”

The coffee experience was widened, Mr Cavanagh, by the fact you can add and change ingredients to suit your own tastes through the "build your own” function on the businesses website.

Whether you want a coffee make on skinny milk, full cream, soy or lactose milk, it's all possible with EXP.

The product comes in either six-packs or cartons of 24 and you also get to choose your own strength.

The cold brewed coffee is also available at a number of Bundaberg cafes including Alowishus and The Journey.

To find out more go to the website www.expcoffee company.com.au.