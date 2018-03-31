Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The mine, bought by Terracom for $1, is also expecting to add another $20 a tonne to that margin when it completes the development of its train load out facility at the mine site.
The mine, bought by Terracom for $1, is also expecting to add another $20 a tonne to that margin when it completes the development of its train load out facility at the mine site.
Business

The coal mine that turned into a gold mine for buyers

by John McCarthy
31st Mar 2018 4:50 AM | Updated: 4:50 AM

THE revitalised Blair Athol mine in central Queensland is delivering a profit of $22 for every tonne of coal it sells.

The mine, bought by Terracom for $1, is also expecting to add another $20 a tonne to that margin when it completes the development of its train load out facility at the mine site.

"The company's dedicated rail load-out facility is forecast to provide substantial additional operating cash flow and net profit before tax of $34 million per annum which will flow through to consolidated results,'' Terracom said.

Terracom said it had fully recommissioned and restarted the mine "on an extremely compressed timetable'' and had delivered a maiden operating EBITDA of $5.5 million.

It has also upgraded the reserve and resource to 18 million tonnes and adding another year to its mine life. It now has a expected mine life of nine years with production at 2mt a year. "The critical activity for the Blair Athol Mine is the construction and commissioning of a dedicated train loadout facility."

"The TLO construction work is well advanced including the mobilisation of Aurizon Network for the commencement of rail recommissioning works this week

"It is expected the TLO will be commissioned (including first train) in this March 2018 quarter.

"This load-out facility will have a substantial impact on the economics of the BA mine, forecasting to deliver an additional $20 per tonne improvement in margin.

"The commissioning of the dedicated rail load-out facility will allow the trucks which are currently transporting the coal to another rail load-out facility to be taken off the road.

JOHN MCCARTHY

blair athol bowen basin dollar mine mackay business
Mackay Daily Mercury
Queensland man’s ‘romantic’ pokies proposal

Queensland man’s ‘romantic’ pokies proposal

News This man from Bundaberg knew that when he was going to drop a knee — there was only one place to do it.

Woodgate Fair's a Monday must

Woodgate Fair's a Monday must

Whats On Event will be a pleasure for all

  • 31st Mar 2018 4:56 AM
Dempsey: We 'suffer neglect from federal and state govts'

Dempsey: We 'suffer neglect from federal and state govts'

Council News Mayor says 'nothing has changed'

  • 31st Mar 2018 4:55 AM
MAJOR UPDATE: BoM's big Bundy downpour forecast for Sunday

MAJOR UPDATE: BoM's big Bundy downpour forecast for Sunday

Weather Bureau says 95% chance of heavy rain on Easter Sunday; more coming

Local Partners