The chilling DV trend emerging from COVID-19 lockdown

Mandy Thompson (middle) is concerned for Townsville women who are victims of domestic violence as trends emerge that the severity of attacks is increasing. Picture: Evan Morgan

A North Queensland domestic violence service is preparing for an onslaught of calls for help as incidents of intensified violence come out of the woodwork.

The concerns come after two women were attacked by their partners this week in horrific circumstances.

North Queensland Domestic Violence Resource Service co-ordinator Mandy Thompson said the increase in the severity of violence was a chilling trend that has emerged from COVID-19 isolation.

As restrictions have eased, the service has recorded a steady stream of calls after initially seeing a slump earlier this year. Women were also requesting support for longer than usual.

Mandy Thompson is preparing for an onslaught of calls once COVID-19 restrictions lift. Picture: Evan Morgan



Ms Thompson was worried for Townsville women, saying a lack of calls did not mean the violence was not happening.

"We need to be doubling our efforts to make sure that perpetrators put their hand up and say they need help," she said.

"I'm concerned the message we have been constantly sending for years is not working."

Ms Thompson was preparing more staff and ensuring they were available to help if calls flooded in once restrictions were lifted.

Ms Thompson was also concerned for children being put in harm's way.

"Anybody who is socially isolated in a violent home is at risk," she said.

"Children have less power than adults, so school going back is a great thing."

Ms Thompson said men with multiple, violent breaches of domestic violence orders needed to be kept accountable by the courts if they weren't willing to seek help.

