The changing face and pace of news

Bundaberg NewsMail editor Christina Ongley talks to journalist Mike Derry about their election coverage for the Queensland electorate of Hinkler, at their office in Bundaberg. Picture: Paul Beutel

Bundaberg NewsMail editor Christina Ongley talks to journalist Mike Derry about their election coverage for the Queensland electorate of Hinkler, at their office in Bundaberg. Picture: Paul Beutel

I STARTED out as a cadet journalist at the News-Mail in November 1998, just before my 21st birthday.

It was in the ramshackle old building in Targo St, which still sits there now with its crumbling sign on the old facade.

Back then there were two rooms full of advertising sales and compositing staff downstairs, who would sell and market the display ads. Also downstairs were our front-desk receptionists who had a smile for everyone and doubled as classified ad salespeople and inputters.

Upstairs were the managerial and editorial staff, including our editorial assistant, who was there to accept submissions from the public. Most of these came from people walking in, bringing handwritten letters to the editor or other contributions such as photos, sports results or columns.

Several of our letter writers were impassioned people who had frequent and vehement disagreements with each other, and there was a famous story about two of them having an impromptu bit of biffo in the main street, which actually led to assault charges for one of them.

Former NewsMail editor Christina Ongley.

One of our regulars was legendary photographer the late Ray Peek, who brought in letters and always tapped me on the shoulder so he could tell me his favourite joke of the week (they were rarely clean and almost always funny). No one ever emailed contributions.

At this point we were on an old production system called Atex, which had the look and feel of the Commodore 64 computers I remember from my childhood – black background, white text or the other way around. But they “talked to” the electronic page layout system, which meant they were a step up from typewriter and cutting-out days.

We got our own email addresses in my first year. This made us feel very important. It also marked another step in a series of changes to how we operated. Over time, we received many more emailed submissions and story tips, and far fewer people coming to see us in person.

When I left for the UK at the end of 2002, the News-Mail had a website that was little more than a domain name. Between 2003 and 2008, I worked in the UK, where news websites were a little further advanced and journalists were learning the juggle between printed and online articles, and getting to grips with changing reader habits.

In 2007, I received my first Facebook friend invitation and wondered what on earth it was, but accepted it anyway because I was curious.

When I returned to the News-Mail as editor in 2009, websites were more prevalent but still weren’t an integral part of our day. APN (as the company was then) employed a small, centralised online team to handle the websites for the more than a dozen titles in the daily newspaper stable.

Over time, this balance began to change and it became obvious that we needed to prioritise our online presence more and not just consider it an afterthought. But habits take a long time to break, and we were all ingrained into the print way of thinking – story lengths, page layouts, the balance between “hard” and “light” news, late-night print deadlines, breaking news being something that happened first thing in the morning when we hit the stands.

Before long, we had no choice but to change our thinking. I reckon I would have been the last News-Mail editor under whom print circulation actually grew. With the help of a great deputy, Clint Heathorn, we’d worked hard to lift the quality of the paper and this started to be reflected in paper sales – until it didn’t. People had found a new, more convenient way to get their news and information and we had to roll with the changes.

We truly started to appreciate the value of online news and social media when we covered some huge stories, in particular the two floods in 2011 and 2013. There were so many stories and pieces of information to give people that couldn’t wait until the morning newspaper was delivered (and many people couldn’t get it delivered anyway) – road closures, river levels, housing and business impacts, stories of loss and of hope.

On a single day during the 2013 floods, we had more than a million hits on our website. We were the place people knew they could come to and find out everything they wanted to know all at once – and if we didn’t have what they were after, we made it our mission to find out. Our Facebook following went up by thousands.

Our printed newspaper had an important role to play during the floods too, in ordering and distilling all this information into something that was easy to follow, that was emotive but factual, and that was memorable.

This last point is important. One of the first things I learned as a journalism student was that newspapers were chronicles of history. When we research history, we often start with our newspaper archives. Newspapers not only record events but also reflect social norms – through the issues we write about, the way we write about them, even through our advertising. They all help to paint a picture of life at a point in time.

And while our online news outlets will likewise continue to be chronicles of local history, somehow it will feel different. Ink on paper somehow seems to confer more legitimacy, more finality. Or perhaps that’s just my old-fashioned thinking creeping back in.

But I too have been won over by the convenience of online news and information. The moment I had my son back in 2013, the morning ritual of breakfast and newspaper no longer seemed to work. Instead I would pick up my phone and read the news when it suited me – which was usually when he was sleeping or while I was feeding him. Ah, some quiet.

When I heard the news that our local papers would now effectively be a misnomer (what will we call them now? How long will it take for the word “newspaper” to disappear from our vocabulary?), I was saddened and shocked – not at the decision, which seemed inevitable, but probably because it came earlier than I had expected.

There is no doubt that these are challenging times for our local news media, in this age when basically every individual or business has their own website or social media page, and in this social landscape where people often go to single sources of information to find out what they want. Newspapers were once everything to everyone, because they were all there was – now the market is full of other information sources, many of them experts in their own particular area.

But I do hope our communities continue to support their local media. Right now, I’m a bit worried for the world, and I’m not entirely convinced that the pace of online journalism and the prevalence of social media haven’t contributed in part to our politics becoming more extreme and our public discourse growing just a little nastier.

At the end of the day, the news is about people. Stories about people, written by people, for other people to read.

The people writing the news don’t get paid a lot, but they generally love what they do and they work bloody hard to hold institutions and people in power to account, to keep their readers informed, to connect their community and to report on momentous change.

This time they are the momentous change.