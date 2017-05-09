The car that will now cost you a few hundred bucks

IN ITS hey day, buying this car would have made you the talk of the town and left you with a $23,000 hole burning in your pocket.

But fast forward to 2017 and a late '80s or early '90s Ford Falcon GL will set you back between $400 and $900 bucks.

The old ad for the Ford Falcon GL.

An ad from a 1988 NewsMail publication advertises the now dated set of wheels as "the car with comfort, stunning performance and unbelievable economy. The car the whole family are comfortable in”.

The ad states that in its development stages, a special team worked to create a car that was comfortable and roomy.

1991 Ford Falcon EB.

A car that is easy to handle and durable, is how it was listed in the advertisement.

"It makes parking a breeze as it has resulted in a turning cycle that is 1.3 metres smaller than the previous model, so Falcon is much easier to manoeuvre in tight city traffic or the shopping centre car park,” the ad reads.

2001 Ford Falcon.

"Falcon's new two-way rake and reach adjustable steering column gives you the opportunity to choose the driving position most comfortable to you.”

Current, brand new Ford Falcons sell around the $30,000 mark.