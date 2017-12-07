The call no one wants

ROAD SAFETY: Bundaberg Traffic Branch Sergeant Marty Arnold is calling for drivers to pay attention this Christmas.

FIVE people died on Bundaberg roads last Christmas, and Bundaberg police are pleading with drivers to avoid more tragedy.

Today is the last day of the school term and Bundaberg police traffic branch officer-in-charge Sergeant Marty Arnold is emphasising the importance of the Fatal Five, especially to the many residents leaving town on holidays.

Sgt Arnold said he did not want a repeat of last year's road toll during the Christmas break.

Last year's Christmas road toll included surf lifesaver Thomas Walker, 14, who died after his motorbike and a ute collided on Moore Park Rd in December.

The Christmas Road Safety Campaign kicked off at midnight and drivers can expect a visible police presence on the roads.

The boosted police unit will be in marked and unmarked police cars, along with speed camera vehicles, Sgt Arnold said.

"We are targeting the Fatal Five - speeding, drink and drug driving, distraction, fatigue and seat belts,” he said.

He urged everyone on the road to take their time and rest when tired.

"Christmas time is a bad time state wise on the roads and we just want any more fatalities. No one wants to get the phone call to say their loved one is in hospital or deceased.”