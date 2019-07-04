Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SCRUNCHIE MAD: Laura Helbig, 16, has been handmaking scrunchies and donating half the earnings to help children in need.
SCRUNCHIE MAD: Laura Helbig, 16, has been handmaking scrunchies and donating half the earnings to help children in need. Brodie Hess Photography
Community

The Bundy teen helping Chinese orphans

Katie Hall
by
4th Jul 2019 2:33 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DRIVE to help others has led to one Bundaberg teenager donating money from her small business to help improve children's lives.

Laura Helbig, 16, has been custom-making creative scrunchies and donating half of the proceeds to the Chinese Orphans Assistance Team (COAT).

Laura said she started the initiative last year, when a family friend showed her pictures of the children in the program.

"Last year we made $740 for the orphans and this year so far we have about $650 at the moment, and we had a heap of new orders last week,” Laura said.

She said the experience had been a rewarding one, knowing the proceeds would be making a difference half the world away.

"From everything that has happened it has been so good having all these people's support and all this money is crazy for support,” she said.

"I didn't expect it to go so well, and people are willing to donate, not just buy, but donate willingly and give money (to COAT).

To check out Laura's scrunchies head online to https://bit.ly/2xrcbgj.

community fundraising
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Minister slams illegal fishing duo

    premium_icon Minister slams illegal fishing duo

    News MINISTER for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner has slammed a father and son duo who were fined for significant black market fishing.

    Parole for teen who stole $2k pokie winnings from woman

    premium_icon Parole for teen who stole $2k pokie winnings from woman

    Crime Metro Hotel pokie winnings thief granted parole

    Farmers gearing up for Bundy Flavours markets

    premium_icon Farmers gearing up for Bundy Flavours markets

    News Get the flavour of Bundy on your plate

    How long new system will take to address GP shortage

    premium_icon How long new system will take to address GP shortage

    News Bundaberg gains priority status for Medicare provider numbers