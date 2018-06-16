The Bundy road where a speeder is nabbed every eight minutes

GOTCHA: Queensland Police movable cameras have caught thousands of speeders on our roads.

GOTCHA: Queensland Police movable cameras have caught thousands of speeders on our roads.

A SPEEDING motorist was caught every eight minutes at the worst speeding hotspot in Bundaberg.

A movable police speed camera operated on Bargara Rd in Bargara for about 28 hours throughout 2017 and it issued 207 speeding tickets.

Those tickets cost drivers at least $34,776 in fines. As previously revealed in the News-Mail, the region's drivers paid $784,000 in speeding fines in 2017.

Police documents obtained through a Right to Information request revealed the region's high-speed hotspots.

The figures show more than half of the region's 19 most prolific speed cameras were located on either the Bruce Highway or Bargara Rd.

A speeding driver was caught every 22 minutes at two speed camera sites on Bargara Rd in Kalkie.

One of the Kalkie cameras operated for 118 hours and issued 324 tickets. The second was used for about 84 hours and caught 229 speeding motorists.

The police documents also revealed Bundaberg's worst hoon was nabbed at more than 50km/h over the speed limit. The driver was caught driving at 155km/h in a 100 zone, the highest speed recorded in the Bundaberg area in 2017.

RACQ spokeswoman Lauren Ritchie said many drivers went into "autopilot", especially on streets they knew well.

"Often when people are on the roads they drive every day, they go into autopilot mode. They think 'I know these roads' and don't switch on. That's a form of driver distraction which is one of the fatal five," she said.

"On suburban roads there are so many other road users. You have to deal not only with other cars, but pedestrians, cyclists, children. That just adds complexity to driving.

"When you speed you give yourself and your car less time to react to anything unexpected."

Regional road policing boss Inspector Peter Flanders said every traffic cop will have "two or three" serious high-speed crashes they have responded to that will stick with them forever.

"To be honest, my first reaction at every major crash I attend is anger," he said.

"It's just such a pointless waste. I have never been to a crash that needed to happen. You just think that this person did not need to die." -NewsRegional