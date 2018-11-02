Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
EXPANDING: St John's Lutheran Primary School principal Chris Mallett is excited about a possible expansions of the school.
EXPANDING: St John's Lutheran Primary School principal Chris Mallett is excited about a possible expansions of the school. Contributed
Community

The Bundy principal who saved a school

Emma Reid
by
2nd Nov 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE of Bundaberg's primary schools is looking to expand after recent changes have seen dramatic growth.

St John's Lutheran Primary School has grown 38 per cent since the beginning of last year, making it one of the fastest growing independent schools in the country.

The changes include a new principal and adoption of a strategic plan.

Humbled principal Chris Mallett wouldn't say they were leading the way, but the changes were put in to ensure students would be ready for the 21st century.

The school is Prep to Year 6 with an on-site kindergarten and after school care.

"At the beginning of 2017 we had 151 enrolments, presently we have 207 and it looks like we will have 225 by next year,” Mr Mallett said.

An application with Bundaberg Regional Council seeks a development permit for a material change of use to construct a new demountable building with four classrooms at the Bundaberg South school.

Mr Mallett said when he arrived at the school three-and-a-half years ago he asked a lot of questions and held many focus groups.

"We had to look at what worked and what didn't,” he said.

"It was about embedding a firm culture within the school, which enabled us to value students, parents and teachers.”

The teaching staff committed to undertake the Harvard University course, Teaching for Understanding.

"We invested in teachers to invest in the children,” he said.

"We also changed our mindset and introduced agile furniture throughout the classrooms, which included stand-up desks along with lounges to prepare our students for the 21st century.

"By changing the way the students learn their engagement has increased significantly.” Mr Mallett said it was word-of-mouth which triggered the higher enrolments.

"At the point of enrolment we say it's not just what our children become, it's who they become,” he said.

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    BUNDY ONLY: New plan to offer $10k to all new home builders

    premium_icon BUNDY ONLY: New plan to offer $10k to all new home builders

    Property IN AN attempt to boost Bundaberg's declining number of new home approvals, a $10,000 incentive per constructed dwelling would be available, in a proposal...

    • 2nd Nov 2018 5:00 AM
    REVEALED: Bundy shopping complex goes on the market

    premium_icon REVEALED: Bundy shopping complex goes on the market

    Property Retail hub for sale

    • 2nd Nov 2018 5:00 AM
    RBT end of road for cane farmer

    premium_icon RBT end of road for cane farmer

    Crime The driver had a previous charge where he blew .292

    • 2nd Nov 2018 5:00 AM
    The Bundy girl who plans to be Australia's best female ref

    premium_icon The Bundy girl who plans to be Australia's best female ref

    Sport Aylish Dunn's career on a positive path

    • 2nd Nov 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners