The Bundy principal who saved a school

EXPANDING: St John's Lutheran Primary School principal Chris Mallett is excited about a possible expansions of the school. Contributed

ONE of Bundaberg's primary schools is looking to expand after recent changes have seen dramatic growth.

St John's Lutheran Primary School has grown 38 per cent since the beginning of last year, making it one of the fastest growing independent schools in the country.

The changes include a new principal and adoption of a strategic plan.

Humbled principal Chris Mallett wouldn't say they were leading the way, but the changes were put in to ensure students would be ready for the 21st century.

The school is Prep to Year 6 with an on-site kindergarten and after school care.

"At the beginning of 2017 we had 151 enrolments, presently we have 207 and it looks like we will have 225 by next year,” Mr Mallett said.

An application with Bundaberg Regional Council seeks a development permit for a material change of use to construct a new demountable building with four classrooms at the Bundaberg South school.

Mr Mallett said when he arrived at the school three-and-a-half years ago he asked a lot of questions and held many focus groups.

"We had to look at what worked and what didn't,” he said.

"It was about embedding a firm culture within the school, which enabled us to value students, parents and teachers.”

The teaching staff committed to undertake the Harvard University course, Teaching for Understanding.

"We invested in teachers to invest in the children,” he said.

"We also changed our mindset and introduced agile furniture throughout the classrooms, which included stand-up desks along with lounges to prepare our students for the 21st century.

"By changing the way the students learn their engagement has increased significantly.” Mr Mallett said it was word-of-mouth which triggered the higher enrolments.

"At the point of enrolment we say it's not just what our children become, it's who they become,” he said.