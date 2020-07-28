The Bundy intersection getting a $1.5m upgrade

Queensland Minister for Transport and Main Roads Mark Bailey said the Bundaberg community prompted the roadworks after raising concerns about an increase in crashes at the intersection. Photo: File

Queensland Minister for Transport and Main Roads Mark Bailey said the Bundaberg community prompted the roadworks after raising concerns about an increase in crashes at the intersection. Photo: File

Work is underway on the $1.5 million Bundaberg port road and Ashfield Road intersection upgrade.

After earlier this month completing the FE Walker and Que Hee streets project, crews will now install traffic lights, signalised pedestrian crossings and upgrade the road surface at the intersection which connects the sugar city with the port and local schools.

The State Government project is supporting five jobs as the regions continues to bounce back from COVID-19.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said global economies had been impacted by COVID-19 but Queensland’s ongoing the health response meant the state could continue its economic recovery, including supporting jobs in traditional industries like roads.

“We listened to concerns from the community about an increase in crashes, and we’ve acted,” Mr Bailey said.

“Creating a controlled environment will improve safety and efficiency for everyone at this increasingly busy intersection.

“Having a signalised pedestrian crossing will make it much safer and easier to cross the road.”

It joins close to $5 million in safety upgrades for the Bundaberg region recently announced by the Palaszczuk Government, including:

$576,000 to install dedicated left and right-turn lanes at the Isis Highway and Kingston Town Way intersection, Branyan

$555,000 to install dedicated left and right-turn lanes on the Isis Highway at the Park Estate Drive intersection, Branyan

$376,000 to install a dedicated left-turn lane at the Isis Highway and University Drive intersection, Branyan

$495,000 to install dedicated right-turn lanes at the Bundaberg-Miriam Vale Road and Quinns Road intersection, Bucca

$696,500 to install traffic signals for multiple, left-turn, slip lanes in Bundaberg

$238,000 to install guardrails on the Isis Highway at Kullogum

$376,000 to widen sealed shoulders and provide audio tactile line marking on Gin Gin Road at Oakwood

$458,000 to install dedicated left and right-turn lanes at the Bundaberg-Miriam Vale Road and Winfield Road intersection, Winfield

Works will generally be carried out from 6am to 6pm, Monday to Friday, but some night work may be required.

Single-lane closures and speed restrictions will be in place to ensure everyone’s safety during the work.

Motorists should leave additional time for their journey and follow traffic controllers’ directions.

Residents will be notified in advance if night works are required.

Work is expected to finish at the end of next month, weather permitting.