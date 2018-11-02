The Bundy girl who plans to be Australia's best female ref

TOUCH FOOTBALL: "I hope to become the number one female ref in Australia - that's my goal.”

Bundaberg teenager Aylish Dunn's passion for refereeing has seen her officiate at the School Sport Australia Touch Football Championships in Hobart, where she was ranked the number one student official at that particular event.

Dunn said achieving that ranking at the carnival was definitely exciting and she had no intention of stopping there.

Having played touch football since she was just five-years-old, Dunn said her introduction to refereeing was following in the footsteps of her older brother and father who would often put on the green and white officials uniform.

At the recent championships Dunn said the competition was "a step up”. "Locally you ref with the same bunch of referees every single set night, like Tuesday night,” she said.

"But when you're refereeing nationals you meet new referees from all over Australia and the games are a lot higher because they are state players.”

She said while she enjoyed playing she did favour being a ref; but after having refereed a whole carnival getting back to playing was a means of relaxation for her.

The 17-year-old Bundaberg State High School student said she had plans of moving to Brisbane next year for university.

She hopes to improve her skills and level as a referee.

"I hope to become the number one female ref in Australia - that's my goal,” she said.

"... I was the youngest ref to get to a level four badge (which is a state badge) in Australia.”

In light of her skills and passion for the sport, Dunn said her mentor was Dave Field and without him, she wouldn't be where she was.

- Mikayla Haupt