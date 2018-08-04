The Bundy farm with fresh produce and a big heart

SAY hello to fresh, local food.

As friendly as the name suggests, G'Day Farm's Greg and Dionne Dixon are trying to keep local produce affordable.

What started as growing fresh and pesticide-free produce for themselves has expanded to offering it to the local community.

Mrs Dixon described the farm and the array of produce grown there as a market garden.

G'DAY FARM: Dionne Dixon and Leah working in the field. G'Day Farm

"We've had the stall running for about 18 months, it was a bit slow at first but it's picking up now,” Mrs Dixon said

"We have lady finger bananas, bok choy, carrots, lettuce, radish, kale - we have four varieties of kale - and water cress.”

She said it was hard work, as they both have other jobs alongside farming, but they like the idea of being self-sufficient.

Mrs Dixon said what made them unique was the use of no-till and permaculture techniques, which were inspired by the likes of Bill Mollison.

As a means of providing produce to the Childers and Apple Tree Creek communities, they have set up an honesty cart, which Mr Dixon said had been sucessful and most items on the cart cost only $1.50 or $2.

Mrs Dixon said one lady volunteers around the farm for an hour or two a week in return for some of their produce.

She said the cart was about producing "local produce for locals”.

Mrs Dixon said the rather Australian name of farm was the result of her American husband's 'obsession' with Australian slang.

"We lived in Phoenix before here, how dry it is at the moment reminds me of it,” she said.

"It's really dry, we have a spring-fed dam, but we don't water the grass.”

For more information about the farm and a full list of what they produce, visit their website www.gdayfarm.com.au.

G'Day Farm and their honesty cart is at 175 ATC Hall Rd, North Isis.