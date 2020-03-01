The Bulls master Bundy in the Big Bash

Nathan Reardon in full flight at Salter Oval for the Bulls Masters against Bundaberg. He made a century.

CRICKET: Never mess with a Bull when it is angry and out for revenge.

Bundaberg felt the full force of the Bulls Masters on Saturday night as former and current Queensland Bulls players took control at Salter Oval.

The Bulls Masters got revenge for last year's loss by beating the Bundy XI by 48 runs in the third clash between the two sides.

The night, aimed largely at fun and raising funds, is a way for people to see previous and current players from Australia and Queensland showcase their skills to the Bundy crowd.

Batting first, the Bulls Masters showed that as Nathan Reardon blasted Bundy's best around the park.

He made 105 as Reardon smashed nine sixes to entertain the crowd and guide the team to 6/187 from their 20 overs.

"I made a decision in the sixth over that I would throw the willow at a few," he said.

"Some games you have those days where everything goes off, this was just one of them.

"I've been hitting the ball really well lately."

Reardon was joined by valuable contributions from Cameron Boyce (37) and Andrew Symonds (23).

In reply, Bundy produced a gallant chase but fell short, scoring 9/139.

Bulls Master Andy Bichel took three wickets with Boyce, Nathan Hauritz and Chris Simpson taking two each.

"Luke Feldman was pretty good straight up," Reardon said.

"I think, there's a reason why they are the leading wicket taker and number five wicket taker in Big Bash, Ben Laughlin and Cam Boyce bowled well.

"They bowled pretty well and are good as assessing conditions."

Reardon said the result was good for the team, especially after Jimmy Maher, the Masters leader, read the riot act to the team last year.

"Jimmy threatens us that if you stuff up you are not coming back on tour," he said.

"We had to put a pretty good performance on.

"We weren't great last year and we had a few older players.

"The main thing behind the Bulls Masters, we still want to be competitive, we still want to be winning, but the main thing is to get out into the regional areas and promote the game we love."

And Reardon is confident the Bulls Masters coming back each year is making the Bundy trip bigger and better.

"They've been so supportive of the Bulls Masters," he said.

"And without the support of the community and our major sponsors we couldn't do what we need to do."

Reardon added the quality of Bundy's team is strong.

"Bundaberg put on good quality games and teams we play each year," he said.

"That adds to it, the fact we are playing against a good standard of cricket."

There is more on the Bulls Masters online later today and in tomorrow's paper.