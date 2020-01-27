The Bulldogs have their day

Bay Power player Shae Van Es picks up the ball with Brothers Bulldog Lisa Charlesworth bearing down.

AUSSIE RULES: If these Dogs were scared of thunder and lightning, they didn’t show it on Saturday against Bay Power.

Brothers Bulldogs sent a message out to the AFL Wide Bay women’s competition that they won’t be easily beaten this season after defeating last year’s finalists by 10 points.

In a close contest throughout, Brothers led by one point at quarter time before extending the margin to 10 at half time.

The margin stayed the same at full time, but only after Brothers fought back in the final term after Bay Power cut the margin to four points at the final change.

Brothers kicked one goal and kept Bay Power goalless in the final term to seal the win.

It was the Bulldogs first ever win against the Power in the competition and first against another side that wasn’t Maryborough.

The Bulldogs also kept a team to its lowest total, 22, out of all the teams that have played finals in the first two years of the competition.

“We had a plan and the girls implemented it perfectly,” Bulldogs coach Rowan Weber said.

“We didn’t have a plan to shut down Bay Power as such.

“Our plan was to play our brand of football.”

And it paid off.

Weber said the difference between the sides was the ladies were able to play their role.

That provided the catalyst for the good defensive performance.

“For me I am a big believer of ownership of roles,” he said.

“They know their own roles and they don’t necessarily mark players in the backline.

“For us it is getting girls used to playing in position.”

But there were nervous moments.

Weber said the three quarter time talk was all about making sure the girls knew the win was theirs if they wanted it.

“I told them to take ownership of the game,” he said.

“I said it was their game to lose.

“They came into the fourth quarter well and with a lot of heart and in Bulldogs style they won the game.”

Weber said Ashleigh Gehrig was one of the best players in her first game and playing in ruck.

She was joined by Caitlin Fry and Kieranne Zunker.

Bulldogs now sit higher than their Bundaberg rivals, The Waves, for the first time in the history of the competition.

Both sides will face each other this week in the first of two derbies this season.

The Waves are undefeated in all derby contests so far.

Weber said he hopes the result makes other teams stand up and take the Dogs seriously.

“We are going to be underdogs (against The Waves),” he said.

“But we have the players and the playing group to match it and beat The Waves.

“It depends on who turns up on the day.”

The Waves will take on Brothers on Friday night at 7pm at Frank Coulthard Oval.