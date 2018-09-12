The Broncos legends headed to Gympie this Saturday

BACK IN ACTION: Former Broncos star Petero Civoniceva will line up for the Brisbane Old Boys when they take on the Devils Allstars as part of the Gympie club's 20th anniversary celebrations this weekend in Gympie.

BACK IN ACTION: Former Broncos star Petero Civoniceva will line up for the Brisbane Old Boys when they take on the Devils Allstars as part of the Gympie club's 20th anniversary celebrations this weekend in Gympie. CHARLES KNIGHT

Rugby League: Broncos legend Petero Civoniceva is just one of the big names who will line up for the Brisbane Old Boys to help celebrate the Gympie Devils' 20-year anniversary on Saturday.

Civoniceva spoke exclusively with The Gympie Times about his excitement ahead of the clash against the Devils Allstars.

"I am looking forward to coming up and for such a great cause. (Devils president Darren Burns) Burnsy does a great job," he said. "I'm excited to put the Broncos jersey on for another time. For the majority of us it has been a while since we have played."

This won't be Civoniceva's first time in Gympie and he said players should remember where they came from.

"Gympie is a strong breeding ground for league players," he said. "We all started off in communities just like Gympie with dreams of going to the big stage and this is a way to give back."

Civoniceva will be joined by former Broncos David Stagg, Jack Reed, Shaun and Barry Berrigan, Leo Dynevor and Brett Seymour.

There will be four games at Albert Park on Saturday, starting from midday with Devils v Nambour Crushers.