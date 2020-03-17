The BRL insists it will be fine despite postponing its season

Brothers celebrate winning the Bundaberg Rugby League A-grade grand final title. The side will have to wait longer to defend their title this year.

LEAGUE: The Bundaberg Rugby League is confident it can ride the storm through the impact sports are having with the coronavirus.

The Bundaberg Rugby League has suspended the start of its season to May 4 at the earliest as the coronavirus spreads around the world.

The decision includes all men’s senior matches, the women’s senior matches and all juniors.

The season was meant to start on March 28 but that won’t happen now.

The planned season launch that was meant to happen this Friday has also been postponed until a later date.

“We had to make a decision today (yesterday) because I’ve got sponsors wanting to know what is going on,” BRL chairman Mike Ireland said.

“It is something that has never happened before and we hope it never happens again.”

The men’s competition at this stage loses four rounds with juniors having the same impact.

No games have been lost in the women’s competition as their season starts in the middle of May.

The BRL with no income for the next month is now asking for assistance from the Bundaberg Regional Council to help them look after Salter Oval.

The association took over the venue and its costs on Monday after the Bundaberg Cricket Association finished its season on Sunday.

“It’s not an ideal situation and I’ve spoken to the Bundaberg Regional Council this morning (yesterday) because we took over Salter Oval yesterday (Monday) and we need to make sure we are covered with the expenses,” Ireland said.

“Our expenses started yesterday so we’ve asked the BRC for assistance because we will have no income.”

But despite the situation the BRL will be fine to run no matter how long the break lasts.

“There’s no chance of that (closing permanently),” Ireland said.

“We’ve always got the Central Division and the Queensland Rugby League that can help us out in this time.”

Ireland said the decision impacts all clubs and players but the health of everyone is the upmost importance.

He said for everyone to listen to the advice of the Queensland Rugby League on what to do with training and surviving as a club during the break.

Ireland said the competition would adjust accordingly once it had an idea on when it will officially start after the virus has died down.

“The season grand final is the August 30,” he said.

“We’ve got an opportunity to go to three weeks after that with the help Bundaberg Cricket.

“We can catch up.

“We’re pretty confident down the track we’ll get a season underway.”

Ireland added there are also weeks left in the calendar that they can catch up on if necessary.

The Bundaberg Junior Rugby League said it was disappointing to not start but it was important to be health conscious.

The ban applies to all Bundy Cubs events, trials and matches.

“We thank you all for your co-operation and patience during this time,” a statement said.

“The best thing for all of us it to work together through this difficult period.”