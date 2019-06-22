Menu
The Waves Blue player Kasey Hess receives a pass. Brian Cassidy
Sport

The Blues to battle in netball

22nd Jun 2019 11:32 AM
NETBALL: The Waves Blue are hoping a win today would help them avoid a fight for a top-four spot.

The Waves Blue take on Alloway Blue in Division 1 in Bundaberg Netball, currently in third and two points clear of their rivals.

But a loss could draw Alloway level with Fusion, in fifth, moving four points behind both sides if it beats Natives in the other match.

Just two matches would separate third to fifth.

But The Waves Blue, with a win, could move two games clear of fourth.

"We had a whole new squad come together at the start of the year,” The Waves Blue Sharyn Batt said.

"For us to be sitting where we are, at this time of the year, I'm pretty happy.

"But we've got to come out strong, we're coming off two losses in a row.”

Batt said using speed and movement would be the focus for the side who are younger than their opposition.

Defence would also be critical.

"We want to use our defence and limit their shots,” Batt said.

"We need to do that and be strong through the centre third to prevent it getting to the goal end because their shooters have found form.”

But Batt revealed the side could be without its goalkeeper who has laryngitis.

The sides play at 5.30pm at the Bundaberg Superpark with Fusion playing Natives at the same time.

The Waves Gold take on Brothers Lightning in a battle between the ladder leaders, at 4pm.

alloway netball club bundaberg netball association the waves blue
Bundaberg News Mail

