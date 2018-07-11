That’s a wrap for Block penthouse sale

THE sale of a South Yarra penthouse created on The Block has wrapped, about three months after it passed in at auction.

Dean and Shay Paine's Blocktagon season winner atop 1A Affleck St was offloaded by Melbourne nightclub owner and accountant David Brandi for an undisclosed figure, understood to be close to the $2.395 million asking price.

Marshall White selling agent Nicholas Brooks said the buyers were empty nesters relocating from South Australia, who had been binge-watching the Channel 9 reno show since their purchase in late June.

"They've retrospectively become fans," Mr Brooks said.

"They're watching archival tapes (of the 2015 season) saying, 'That's our apartment being renovated'."

The penthouse was created by Dean and Shay Paine on the 2015 season of The Block.

The agent said the buyers would "definitely" be tuning in for the show's next season, in which contestants including former netballers Bianca Chatfield and Carla Dziwoki will tackle transforming St Kilda's notorious Gatwick Hotel.

He said the three-bedroom South Yarra pad's closeness to Fawkner Park, public transport and the lifestyle perks of Prahran and South Yarra appealed to the buyers, along with its stylish fit-out.

Some pieces of furniture selected on the show were thrown in with the sale.

Mr Brandi bought the pad for $2.3 million at its televised auction in November 2015. The Paines, from Newcastle, pocketed the $655,000 it flew past reserve plus $100,000 in prize money.

The property passed in on a $2.2 million vendor bid at its most recent auction in late March.

Mr Brandi planned to send another of The Block's penthouses - Chris and Kim Elliott's creation at 164 Ingles St, Port Melbourne - under the hammer on the same day with a $2.3-$2.53 million price guide.

But the auction was cancelled in favour of private negotiations.





Mr Brooks said the Port Melbourne property was later removed from the market after "the tenant made a compelling offer" for it to be re-leased.

CoreLogic records show apartments renovated by three other teams in the South Yarra building have resold since the season finished: Caro and Kingi's for $1.722 million in 2016, Suzi and Vonni's for $2.21 million last year, and Andrew and Whitney's for $2.05 million in March.





