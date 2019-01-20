The Bill Bus is coming to Bundy with Bill on it

TOUR: The Bill Bus is coming to Bundaberg.

OPPOSITION leader Bill Shorten will visit the Rum City tomorrow in a bright red bus, with the election slogan "jobs not cuts" wrapped across its side.

The nine-day bus tour, which started in the south east on Thursday, is part of the pre-election Queensland blitz and will cover 1400km.

Policy announcements and election sweeteners are expected to be dropped on Queensland as Labor seeks to secure up to eight seats off the government.

The announcements will be focused on developing new industries for jobs and infrastructure which could boost the economy.

The NewsMail has sought comment from Labor candidate Richard Pascoe on what we can expect while his leader is here.

While community members are already writing down questions to ask Mr Shorten, with the Cashless Debit Card being high on the list.

Labor holds eight seats in Queensland now, it is aiming to double this.

Hinkler could be one of these vital seats as it is currently held by National member Keith Pitt.

The tour of the State nicknamed the Bill Bus, will actually have Mr Shorten, accompanied at times by his wife Chloe, on the bus.

Speaking with the Courier Mail earlier this week he would be spreading a short message.

"We're taking the bus through Queensland for the next week with a simple message - Queenslanders needs jobs, not cuts. My wife is a Queenslander and we cannot wait to get back there," Mr Shorten said.

He said to govern Australia, Labor needed to win Queensland from suburbs to the regions.

"We have to earn the trust and respect of Queenslanders - listen to people and explain our policies," Mr Shorten said.

"The biggest risk to our economy is instability - the Liberals have shown all they're capable of delivering is division."

Mr Pascoe is yet to return the NewsMail's phone calls.

The meeting will be help at Bundaberg Bowls Club, 21 Quay St Bundaberg Central with both the Federal Labor Leader Bill Shorten and Labor candidates Zac Beers and Richard Pascoe.