WALK FOR CANCER: Marteen Ellis will lead the walk and share her story to raise awareness of the cause after she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012.
WALK FOR CANCER: Marteen Ellis will lead the walk and share her story to raise awareness of the cause after she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012.
THE BIG C: Marteen's early find saved her life

6th Sep 2018 8:39 AM
AFTER multiple surgeries and rounds of cancer treatment, Marteen Ellis still looks for the positive in every situation.

Now the Bundaberg local is gearing up to use that passion and positivity to give back and raise awareness of early detection by taking part in Cancer Council Queensland's Walk for Women's Cancers held this Sunday in Bargara.

Ms Ellis is a strong advocate for early detection and the importance of support after being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012 after finding a lump in her left breast.

"Once I received my diagnosis, I asked my friend to take me straight to Cancer Council Queensland where I received tremendous support and information as I did not know anything about breast cancer before,” she said.

"Through support, I decided to be strong and let my positive attitude shine through by creating various themes to brighten my chemotherapy rounds.

"Towards later stages of my treatment, I decided that I really wanted to remove my breasts and ovaries to limit other women's cancers, as my cancer was estrogen positive.

"I am really grateful that I found a lump in my breast early and now I can prevent other women's cancers in my body and be back living my life to the full potential.”

Ms Ellis will be in the front line of the Bundaberg Walk for Women's Cancers, held this Sunday, September 9 at Nielson Park to raise awareness about the importance of early detection.

The walk is one of five being held across the state, raising funds for Cancer Council Queensland's work in breast and gynaecological cancers.

Visit walkforwomen.org.au.

