Bundaberg Police are investigating what caused a loud explosion-like sound last night.
THE BIG BANG THEORY: Did you hear the loud explosion sound?

Ashley Clark
by
21st Jun 2018 8:02 AM

LAST night, Bundaberg residents were startled by a loud explosion-like bang that could be heard in various suburbs around the region.

The sound, which woke up households predominately in the Svensson Heights and Norville areas, could also be heard as far as Bundaberg North when it went off just before 11.30pm.

Norville man Isaac Schipper said he was watching TV when he heard the noise.

"It sounded like an echoing boom, it only lasted a few seconds but it was very loud,” he said.

"It definitely sounded like an explosion.”

Social media has since been a hive of conversation, with residents creating all sorts of theories as to what the sound could have been.

The most popular theory? Aliens, of course.

Bundaberg Police have this morning confirmed they had received reports of a loud explosion sound and said they were currently investigating the cause.

More to come.

