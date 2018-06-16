Menu
JUST CRUISIN': Silver Discoverer is equipped with 12 Zodiac boats as well as a glass-bottom boat.
The best place to see the cruise ship sail into Bundy

Emma Reid
by
16th Jun 2018 5:00 AM

ONE-hundred-and-fifty people will sail into Bundaberg today on the first cruise ship to visit the region in more than 10 years.

The Silver Discoverer will dock at the Port of Bundaberg for about six hours during its journey from Port Villa to Cairns.

The luxury ship carries about 50 guests and 100 staff and will spend several hours at berth.

Gladstone Ports Corporation CEO Peter O'Sullivan said it was a wonderful opportunity for Bundaberg.

"This will be the fifth cruise ship to berth at the Port of Bundaberg and the first since January 2007,” Mr O'Sullivan said.

"The Port of Bundaberg is well suited to welcoming expedition class cruise ships, and the Silver Discoverer's visit opens the door to attracting more of these vessels to the region.”

The Silver Discoverer is expected to enter Burnett River Heads from 9am and depart at 8pm, giving cruise ship enthusiasts plenty of time to view the 103m vessel.

"The best viewpoint to welcome the Silver Discoverer to Bundaberg will be at the sand spit adjacent to the Marina Dr and Anchor Ave roundabout,” Mr O'Sullivan said.

"A public viewing area has also been set up to the northern end of the wharf and can be accessed via Newman St off Buss St.”

A water-side restriction zone will be in place while the Silver Discoverer is in port.

It extends 20m from the most easterly and westerly points of the ends of the berths, and 60m from the seaward face of the berths to land.

