The best moments from 2019 in local and national sport

The Waves captain Callum Hillier with Bingera captain Daniel Watson as they hold the Triple M Division 1 Cup. The sides played in one of the games of the season to decide it.

THIS year has been a wonderful year in sport in Bundaberg.

From thrilling matches to landmark events to teams rising from the ashes to success, it’s been a great year from a local, national and international stage for Bundy.

So what are the highlights of the year.

The NewsMail lists its top 10 local and five from a national and international point of view in relation to highlights and moments of the year.

In no particular order, here they are.

Bundy Greyhounds gets TAB

In April this year the Bundaberg Greyhound Club got the thing it had been waiting for years to get – TAB facilities.

Through Racing Queensland and the dedication of members of the club, it became a reality.

It has saved the club, provided more racing for the region and more prize money for the trainers.

It has also attracted better dogs from around the state.

Lynnsanity comes to Bundy

Chris Lynn is currently smashing multiple Big Bash sides around the park for the Brisbane Heat during this season’s campaign.

He tried to do it earlier this season but ran right into a Bundy bowler who got him out for eight.

Lynn was in the region as the Bulls Masters returned to Bundy to take on an invitational XI.

Bundy won but Lynn stole the show as hundreds visited to watch the Heat player.

He will be back next year as well.

Pythons claim first title

The Bundaberg Pythons ended the Turtles Brothers run in the Spring Cup by claiming their first title, 26-23, in the final.

It was the first time a side, that wasn’t Turtles, had won in nine years.

A late try sealed the win in one of the games of the season in the competition.

The win was a great effort from the Pythons, considering the side was only formed in 2015.

Vikings win T20 competition

The inaugural Aussie Bundy Big Bash was a big hit, literally, as the new competition took Bundy by storm.

The Searle’s RV Vikings claimed the title in a rain impacted match against the Takalvans Taipans.

The whole competition keeps on growing from strength to strength and all four teams, heading into 2020, can still make this year’s final.

We just won’t mention the Duckworth Lewis System.

The Waves and Bingera play a classic

This year’s Triple M Division 1 Cup was one of the best matches I’ve seen live.

It had everything, a thrilling contest, every side having a chance to win and late drama.

Bingera won the contest in a penalty shootout 4-3 after scores were level 3-3 after 120 minutes.

Bingera led three times in the contest before The Waves responded each time.

The Waves then led 3-1 in the shootout before Bingera fought back to win.

In a year where both clubs lost a former teammate in Warrick Stuart it was a fitting game that had its rivalry, but played in the right spirit.

The sides would play out plenty more games in the year, including the Wide Bay Premier League final, which Bingera won.

Bundy hosts Confraternity

In one of the biggest events of the year, more than 40 teams in netball and the same number in football from Catholic schools came to Bundy to compete in Confraternity.

And Bundaberg both shined on and off the field, delivering a fantastic tournament.

Shalom College claimed the Bowl in the rugby league with the school’s team in netball performing well as well with multiple wins.

St Luke’s also did valiantly, competing in Division 5 and winning contests as well.

The Waves battle for netball title

This year was a significant year for The Waves Netball Club.

For the first time in its history the club had two teams in the Division 1 final with both The Waves Blue and The Waves Gold.

It was only the second time in history two sides from the same club had contested the final in netball.

It’s rare in other sports as well.

The Waves Gold won the contest 46-35 to win their sixth title in 10 years.

Brothers win Bundaberg Rugby League A-grade title

In one of the best grand final contests I’ve seen in Bundaberg, Brothers won their third title in five years with a 32-28 win over The Waves.

The Waves looked home with 15 minutes to go before Brothers scored two late tries to win the contest.

It had everything, tough contests, a bit of barge and biff and lots of points.

The contest also looked to be won by either side multiple times.

If that is repeated in 2020 then the BRL’s top competition will be looking good again.

U18 teams win Central Districts Carnival titles

Bundaberg dominated in basketball this year, culminating in the under-18 Bears and Bulls winning the Central Districts Carnival.

The Bulls defeated Gladstone three times in the last two campaigns also beating the other teams to win while the Bears smashed Rockhampton.

It’s the first time in years the teams have claimed both titles.

Bundaberg also dominated the Central Queensland Basketball League, claiming the titles for the second year running for the Bears and Bulls.

Walkervale State School girls shine in Aussie rules

The year five and six girls from the Walkervale State School are some of the best young Aussie rules footballers in the state.

The side finished third at the AFL Queensland Schools Cup, beating the best in Bundaberg and then the Sunshine Coast to qualify for the finals.

The side then lost its semi-final clash before claiming bronze in the third team playoff.

Brillante wins A-League title

Bundaberg’s Josh Brillante helped Sydney FC claim its second championship in three years, beating Perth Glory in the final.

It was the perfect way to end his career, to this stage, at the Sky Blues with the former The Waves junior joining Melbourne City this year.

Ewan wins Tour de France stages

He might not actually be from Bundaberg, but Rum City connection Caleb Ewan dominated the Tour de France this year.

Ewan ended up winning three stages including the final one around the streets of Paris.

He is connected to the region through his father who used to be a member of the Bundaberg Cycling Club and his grandparents who live in the city.

Karters win national titles

It was a year to remember for Bundaberg’s Ky Burke and Troy Loeskow.

Both won national titles in karts, claiming the Cadet 9 and KZ2 titles respectively in the Australian Karting Championship.

It was Burke’s first national titles and Loeskow’s third.

It is the first time two Bundaberg karters have won national titles.

Ekenasio wins world championship

Bundaberg’s Ameliaranne Ekenasio broke the hearts of Australian netball fans earlier this year by guiding New Zealand to the world championship with a 52-51 win.

It capped a stellar season by Ekenasio with the former The Waves player winning the Silver Fern of the year award and also guiding her New Zealand side, the Central Pulse, to a premiership.

Gollshewsky wins national title

Bundaberg Taryn Gollshewsky claimed her first ever open athletics national title, winning the discus event.

Gollshewsky also finished second in the shot put.