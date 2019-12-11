The best juniors this week in Bundy cricket

CRICKET: There is just one weekend left for the juniors to shine before the new year.

But that didn’t stop Bundaberg and Fraser Coast junior cricketers from doing well last Saturday as the year draws to a close.

Here are the top five performances from last week.

1. Lewis Williams

A hat-trick of appearances for the Hervey Bay under-16 player in this countdown.

He made 81 for the side against YMCA and has now made four half centuries in a row.

Williams has now scored the most runs in the competition in under-16.

2. Riley Quinn

The Brothers Mustangs player made 70 as the side lost to The Waves Gold.

It is the second highest score by an under-14 players this season.

He also shared a more than 100 run stand with Ryley Gibbs (below).

3. Ryley Gibbs

The Brothers Mustangs player achieved a special feat on the weekend, making the first half century of his career.

Gibbs made 51 as he shared in a valuable partnership with Quinn.

His highest score before Saturday was 48.

Hopefully it is the first of many high scores.

4. Logan Eade

One person looking to follows in Gibbs’ footsteps is Logan Eade.

The Norths Bundy Bears under-12 batsmen made his highest score of 48 on the weekend in the sides 112 run win over Past Highs.

He made it off 30 deliveries but wasn’t able to get more balls to get the milestone of 50.

Eade now has the sixth most runs in the competition this season.

5. Thomas Chadwick

The YMCA under-14 player took four wickets against the Norths/Bundy Bears but was unable to help the team win.

It is the first time Chadwick has got two or more wickets in match.

Chadwick plays for Past Highs after playing for The Waves in previous years in juniors.

Special mention

Also a special shout out to the Norths/Bundy Bears who won their first match after entering as an all-girls team last season.

The team defeated YMCA by 26 runs after making 136 and YMCA got 110 batting first.

Bears players Tarah Staines (37) and Taylor Stumer (31) impressed with the bat before Ruby Rowlands, Rhegis Richardson and Ned Jenner took two wickets with the ball.

The team is now off the bottom of the ladder with the win.